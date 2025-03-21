Varun Chakaravarthy reacts to saliva ban being lifted in IPL 2025, walks in opposite direction of Shami and Siraj

The bowlers can apply saliva on the ball for the first time in five years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the ban for the upcoming IPL 2025, which begins March 22. However, India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy believes applying saliva on the ball won't make much difference. Varun Chakaravarthy reacted to BCCI lifting the ban on saliva. (BCCI - X)

All ten captains gave their consent during their meeting at the BCCI headquarters, and hence, the board lifted the ban on saliva. For the uninitiated, the ICC had banned using saliva to shine the ball as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic before making it permanent in 2022. The IPL then introduced the ban on saliva.

The board has also introduced a new rule requiring a second new ball in the second innings of a match. This is to negate the impact of dew on the match. Varun believes this rule might help the spinners as the ball won't get that wet.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the IPL 2025 opener between KKR and RCB, Varun said, "I did see the rule changes that have come. I don't think that is going to make too much difference with respect to saliva. Maybe the dew part, where you can change the ball, might help the spinners."

"The moment they change the ball, in the 11-12th over, the spinner would be bowling. It won't be that wet, the ball won't be that wet," he added.

Varun's viewpoint differs from Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

Varun's viewpoint on removing the saliva ban differs from Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj's, as the pacers had earlier spoken about how bowlers must be empowered.

Earlier, during the Champions Trophy, Mohammed Shami said, "We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game, and it becomes interesting."

Mohammed Siraj also welcomed the move, saying applying saliva to the ball will help bowlers attain reverse swing.

Speaking to PTI, Siraj said, "It's very good for bowlers. It's excellent news for us bowlers because when the ball is not doing anything, applying saliva on the ball will increase the chances of finding some reverse swing."

"It sometimes aids reverse swing because scrubbing the ball against the shirt will not help (to get reverse swing). But using saliva on the ball will help in maintaining (the shine on one side), and it is important," he added.