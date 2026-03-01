Varun Chakravarthy dilemma meets Windies firepower: Where India vs West Indies Super 8 clash could turn

There was a distinct air of nostalgia when Daren Sammy walked into the cauldron of Eden Gardens, with the West Indies gearing up for a virtual quarterfinal against India. Exactly a decade ago, Sammy, then captain, had inspired his side to deliver a knockout blow to MS Dhoni’s India in the semifinal, before the West Indies sealed their last global triumph by defeating England in the 2016 T20 World Cup final in Kolkata. Varun Chakravarthy, left, and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and West Indies (PTI)

This time, Sammy returns to the iconic venue as head coach, striking a defiant tone in a room full of reporters. “It’s going to feel like a David vs Goliath game. But then again, in 2016, David defeated Goliath — so that’s what I am going to tell my boys tomorrow.”

The West Indies have failed to progress beyond the second stage in each of the last three editions of the ICC tournament. Now, they have an opportunity to end that streak. However, their realistic chances hinge on how effectively they utilise their resources against defending champions India. While India suffered a setback with a loss to South Africa last week, they quickly rediscovered their power-hitting rhythm against Zimbabwe to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

With the contest being billed as a virtual quarterfinal, here’s a look at the key factors that could decide the India vs West Indies Super 8 clash in Kolkata.

Win the toss and opt to…? Kolkata has hosted five T20 World Cup matches this edition, with the West Indies winning both of theirs. Interestingly, teams have chosen to bat first in four of those five games, yet the chasing side has emerged victorious on four occasions. However, all five were day matches.

Since 2023, Eden Gardens has staged 17 evening T20 matches across competitions, with teams batting second winning eight of them, including India’s victory over England five weeks ago. With the surface appearing dry and the magnitude of this contest in mind, the captain winning the toss may prefer to exploit early assistance and bowl first before dew becomes a factor later in the night.

The Varun Chakravarthy factor In his first four matches of the tournament, Varun Chakravarthy claimed nine wickets at an economy rate of just 5.17. Batters managed only one six off him in 72 deliveries, underlining his control and mystery. He has re-established himself as one of India’s key white-ball weapons in recent months.

However, the last two matches have been a different story. Varun picked up just two wickets in 48 balls, conceding boundaries at a far more frequent rate. Against South Africa in Ahmedabad last week, he leaked 47 runs as David Miller and Dewald Brevis disrupted his rhythm with calculated step-hits. Notably, those attacking strokes did not come via conventional sweeps, charges, pulls, or cuts, suggesting a clearer blueprint to counter his variations.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged the tactical shift. With Eden Gardens traditionally favouring six-hitting and the West Indies boasting a line-up stacked with power-hitters, much will depend not only on how India deploy Varun but also on how he adapts.

The middle overs battle India have largely dominated the middle overs (7–16) with the ball in this tournament, striking once every 16 deliveries. However, in their last two outings, that effectiveness dipped; they averaged 30 in this phase and managed just four wickets in 120 balls.

In contrast, the West Indies have been the most destructive side during this period. They boast a strike rate of 154.49 and find the boundary every five balls, the best in the competition.

If this clash is to be decided tactically rather than emotionally, the middle overs, particularly the duel between India’s spinners and the Caribbean power game, could well be where the contest turns.