Vaughan and Doull's bizarre take on MS Dhoni dropping easy catch vs KKR: ‘He went for it and then thought…’

The Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders witnessed a rare moment involving legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. CSK went on to win the match by 7 wickets but the moment which grabbed the limelight was Dhoni dropping a regulation catch of Andre Russell. MS Dhoni dropped Andre Russell's catch during CSK vs KKR clash.

In-form KKR batted first on a tricky Chepauk track as their batters failed to get going. It was the eighth ball of the 18th over and Mustafizur Rahman tried to deceive Russell with a slower one and he did manage to do it. The KKR all-rounder edged the ball but Dhoni failed to hold on to it behind the stumps while attempting it from one hand. The jam-packed crowd at Chepauk was stunned so were CSK bowler Mustafizur and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who was fielding near the boundary line. However, Russell failed to take advantage of the drop catch and was dismissed for just 10 as KKR posted 137/9 in 20 overs.

Chennai chased down the target quite comfortably in 17.4 over courtesy a fine half-century from skipper Gaikwad.

After the big clash, former England skipper Michael Vaughan and ex-New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull discussed Dhoni's catch drop at Cricbuzz.

"MS Dhoni dropped quite a simple catch with the one hand and the cameras went straight on to most of the CSK team. Because it was MS Dhoni, most of them were like - "That's fine," Vaughan said.

Doull: "Nobody said a word. I would love to see the bowler give a reaction (makes animated gestures)."

Vaughan: "You could see that he wanted to. He went for it and then he thought - Oh, it is MS Dhoni."

Meanwhile, CSK continued domination at their fortress as they cruised home without really breaking a sweat, ending KKR's unbeaten run in this edition of the IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja, whose spin bowling has often taken a back-seat in past few seasons, took three wickets in a space of eight deliveries to clinically dismantle KKR, who could only manage 137 for 9.

Chasing the moderate 138-run target, Gaikwad (67) then anchored the chase with an unbeaten half-century, while Shivam Dube blasted 28 off 18 balls to give CSK their third victory of the season.