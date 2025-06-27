Vaughan breaks down ‘science’ behind Rishabh Pant's ‘madness’: ‘MS Dhoni was fantastic. But…’

Rishabh Pant's extraordinary batting display in the opening Test against England at Headingley has sparked widespread admiration from some of England’s most respected former cricketers. Pant’s centuries in both innings were the highlight of India’s performance despite a five-wicket defeat, and his fearless approach won over even those watching from the other side of the fence. India's Rishabh Pant walks off after being caught by England's Zak Crawley off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir (Action Images via Reuters)

Appearing on the episode of the Stick to Cricket show, former England captain Michael Vaughan couldn’t help but praise the maverick left-hander. “There’s a lot of science in that madness, the way that he plays,” Vaughan said. “You can see even Ben Stokes is admiring when he’s batting.”

Pant’s unique method, unpredictable, audacious, and still incredibly effective, drew comparisons to some of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters the game has seen. “Adam Gilchrist for me is the best wicketkeeper-batter,” Vaughan remarked. “But Pant just set a new trend. I mean, MS Dhoni, across white ball cricket, was fantastic. You would think with the way that he plays, Pant would be completely suited to the white ball game and not so much the Test game. But his Test record is miles better than his white ball record.”

Alastair Cook and David Lloyd joined Vaughan in commending Pant’s influence with the bat, but also his attitude on the field, especially his ability to engage in banter with opponents. Former spinner Phil Tufnell lightened the mood by demonstrating Pant’s flamboyant ramp shot, which the panel dubbed the “roly-poly ramp shot.”

Lying flat on the floor in exaggerated style, Tufnell joked, “It’s like tossing a pancake when he hits that,” drawing loud laughter from his fellow panellists.

Cook's praise

Cook, meanwhile, was quick to point out that behind Pant’s jovial exterior lies a hardened competitor. “That smile doesn’t mean he doesn’t like (to win). Or that he’s not the most competitive (player),” Cook noted. “You don’t score two centuries and not really want to. He could have tossed (been casual in the second innings) and said I’ve scored a hundred in the first innings. But he didn’t.”

Despite Pant's twin centuries in the Test, India were largely let down by underperforming lower-middle order and the bowling attack bar Jasprit Bumrah, as the side faced a five-wicket defeat. Both sides will return for the second Test of the series on July 2.