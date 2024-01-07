close_game
News / Cricket / 'Vaughan made a remark that India is an underachieving team...': Ashwin's strong reply to ex-England star's assessment

'Vaughan made a remark that India is an underachieving team...': Ashwin's strong reply to ex-England star's assessment

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jan 07, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin spoke in detail about Michael Vaughan's assessment of the Indian team.

Last week, ex-England captain Michael Vaughan ignited a debate when he suggested that the Indian cricket team has not lived up to their potential despite possessing considerable talent and resources. According to Vaughan, India's performances have not been truly commendable, especially as they have not secured any global trophies over the past decade. Vaughan initiated this discussion during a Fox Sports panel conversation held amidst the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG.

Cape Town: India's R Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa(PTI)
During the discussion, he directed a query about the Indian team to former Australian batter Mark Waugh. "They haven't won much in recent times. I think they are (an underachieving side). They don't win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill-set (they should have achieved more," said Vaughan.

India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now reacted to Vaughan's remark. While Ashwin agreed that India haven't replicated their bilateral series successes in ICC events, he insisted that the Test team has remained “one of the best” in the past years.

“Michael Vaughan made a statement after the first Test that India is an underachieving team. Yes, we haven't won ICC trophies for years. We call ourselves the powerhouses of the game. But the Test team has been one of the best traveling teams in the vicinity. We have seen many great results,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“After he said that, so many experts from our own country started questioning if India is an underachieving team. Frankly, it made me laugh. Picture yourself. Just reverse the situation. SA batted first in this Test after winning the toss. If SA had batted first after winning the toss in Centurion, wasn't there a chance they could have gotten all out by 65? Even India was staring at the barrel at 20/3, thanks to Virat and Shreyas' partnership from there to save us.”

India drew the two-match series against South Africa 1-1, and have won their last two Test series in Australia. The side had also drawn against England in 2022, with the five-match series level at 2-2. Further talking about India's credentials in Tests, Ashwin stated that the experts get into “unnecessary details” in their criticism.

“So, both cricket and Test cricket are differentiated by fine margins. In a country like India, where we talk cricket in every nook and cranny and consider the sport a religion, I feel we criticize and nitpick too much and get into unnecessary details. I think these are blinding us,” said Ashwin.

“What we need to understand is that it is still a sport. The fact is that a quality cricket team with good mental fortitude and mental skills can make a comeback from wherever they are, and this Indian team has time and again proved it. Yes, we lost two WTC finals. I accept it wholeheartedly. But in the case of Test series, a comeback is always possible.”

