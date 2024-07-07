Donna Vekic beats Paula Badosa, enters Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time
AFP |
Jul 08, 2024 12:14 AM IST
Donna Vekic and Paula Badosa fought through three rain suspensions out on Court Two before the Croatian's 33 winners proved decisive.
Croatia's Donna Vekic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a rain-interrupted three-set win over Spain's Paula Badosa. The 28-year-old world number 37 triumphed 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 and goes on to face either Britain's Emma Raducanu or New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun for a place in the semi-finals.
