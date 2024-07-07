Donna Vekic beats Paula Badosa, enters Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time

Croatia's Donna Vekic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a rain-interrupted three-set win over Spain's Paula Badosa. The 28-year-old world number 37 triumphed 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 and goes on to face either Britain's Emma Raducanu or New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun for a place in the semi-finals. Donna Vekic of Croatia reacts after winning her fourth round.(AP)

Vekic and Badosa fought through three rain suspensions out on Court Two before the Croatian's 33 winners proved decisive.

"We've been here since 8:30 this morning and it's now almost 7pm. It's been a very long day," said Vekic, who has now made the last eight at three Grand Slams in her career.

"It was a tough match. When we came back after the second rain delay I felt she was reading my mind."

Vekic reached the quarter-finals of the US Open in 2019 and the Australian Open last year. Before this year, her best run at the All England Club was a fourth round spot in 2018.