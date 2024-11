Perth [Australia], : India made history by defeating Australia comprehensively in Perth on Monday, marking one of their biggest victory margins outside Asia. The win in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came by a massive 295 runs, highlighting India's dominance and giving them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. "Very proud of the way we responded": Bumrah after India's historic win in Perth

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah who was named Player of the Match fot taking eight wickets, including a crucial five-wicket haul in the first innings, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and the strong start to the series.

"Very happy with the beginning. We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded after that - very proud," Bumrah said after the match.

Reflecting on his previous experience in Perth, Bumrah noted, "I remember that when you start here, the wicket is a little soft and then it gets quicker and quicker. Was relying on that experience. This wicket was a little less spicy than the last one."

Bumrah emphasized the importance of preparation and faith in their abilities.

"We were really well prepared so I was telling everyone to have faith in their process and ability. On a given day, experience does matter, but if you have faith you can do something special. Can't ask for anything else," he added.

He also praised the performances of his teammates, particularly Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

"Jaiswal has had a great start to his Test career. This was his best Test innings probably. He left the ball well - he has an attacking nature, but he left the ball well and played long. About Virat - I didn't see him out of form at all. On challenging wickets, it's hard to judge if a batsman is in form. He was looking good in the nets," Bumrah said.

Bumrah also expressed his gratitude for the support from the crowd, which added to the team's motivation and enjoyment.

"Always enjoy the support from the crowd," he concluded.

India's comprehensive win in Perth sets the tone for the series, with the team demonstrating their prowess and determination to succeed on Australian soil.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India was bundled out for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant playing crucial knocks and forming a vital 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse and they were reduced to 79/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took the Aussies to 104 runs, giving India a lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-most bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

In their second innings, India swelled their lead massively. There was a 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal also had a fine 74-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal . Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat and Washington Sundar and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy pushed India to 487/6. India lead by 533 runs, setting the Aussies a gigantic 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of the third day's play, Australia was 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one.

Mohammed Siraj's two wickets and Travis Head's aggressive 63 off 72 deliveries were the highlights of the first session of the fourth day. Australia was 104/5 on Day 4 at Lunch.

Siraj, fully fired up, claimed the first wicket of the day, dismissing Usman Khawaja for 4, leaving Australia struggling at 17/4. Australia's struggles continued as they reached 50 in 17.3 overs.

Steven Smith and Travis Head then stabilized the innings with a solid partnership. They added 62 runs, but Siraj struck again, dismissing Smith for 17, reducing Australia to 79/5.

Travis Head, known for his resilience against India, remained unbeaten on 63 off 72 deliveries, including seven boundaries. His fight and determination were evident as he continued to battle Indian bowlers who wreaked havoc as Australia found themselves struggling at 227/8 at Tea on Day 4.

Resuming their innings at 104/5, Travis Head showcased some exceptional shots, scoring a brilliant 89 off 101 balls with eight boundaries before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, leaving Australia at 161/6. Mitchell Marsh followed soon after, dismissed for 47, as Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed his first Test wicket, bringing Australia to 182/7.

The last wicket to fall before tea was Mitchell Starc, who was caught brilliantly by Dhruv Jurel off Washington Sundar's delivery, departing for 12. Australia resumed their innings at 227/8 after Tea but managed to add only 11 more runs. Debutant Harshit Rana claimed the final wicket, dismissing Alex Carey for 36.

Nathan Lyon was the first to fall after Tea, bowled by Washington Sundar for a duck. India needed just one more wicket to seal their historic win, and Rana delivered by clean bowling Carey.

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the standout bowlers in the 2nd innings, each taking three wickets. Washington Sundar took two wickets, while Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed with one wicket each.

India's bowlers dominated throughout the match, leading to a comprehensive and memorable victory in the first Test of the series.

