 Vidarbha defeat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs, to meet Mumbai in final | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Vidarbha defeat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs, to meet Mumbai in final

Vidarbha defeat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs, to meet Mumbai in final

PTI |
Mar 06, 2024 11:25 AM IST

Vidarbha defeat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs, to meet Mumbai in final

Madhya Pradesh, who were in a precarious position at stumps on day four at 228/6 requiring 93 more runs to win, withered in the face of hostile bowling from the duo who shared the spoils in the first session of the final day to earn Vidarbha a memorable semifinal win.

HT Image
HT Image

Madhya Pradesh were finally bundled out for 258 in 81.3 overs as their hopes of entering the final for the third time in the premier domestic tournament were dashed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This is Vidarbha's third entry into the Ranji final, and on both the occasions they have won the title, defeating Delhi (2017-18) and Saurashtra (2018-19) respectively.

Chasing a target of 321 for victory, Madhya Pradesh, the 2021-22 Ranji champion, were still in the match despite losing six wickets, but Thakare and Thakur were on song on the final day, with the early morning freshness of the wicket helping them extract a fair bit of bounce and movement.

Overnight batter Kumar Kartikeya, who had just taken guard when the stumps were called on Tuesday, fell for a duck, cleaned up by Thakare after facing just four balls.

Anubhav Agarwal was the next to depart, clean bowled for a duck by Thakare, leaving MP tottering at 234 for 8 and virtually extinguishing their chances of making it to the Ranji final for the third time.

Saransh Jain tried to keep the innings alive but could add just nine runs to his overnight score of 16 before Yash Thakur sent his stumps flying to bring more joy to the Vidarbha camp.

Kulwant Khejroliya too went cheaply to signal celebrations in the Akshay Wadkar-led side.

Vidarbha will take on 41-time champions Mumbai in the final from March 10.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 170 & 402 in 101.3 overs (Aman Mokhade 59, Yash Rathod 141, Akshay Wadkar 77; Anubhav Agarwal 5/92) beat Madhya Pradesh 252 and 258 in 81.3 overs (Yash Dubey 94, Harsh Gawali 67; Aditya Sarwate 2/56, Aditya Thakare 2/45, Yash Thakur 3/60, Akshay Wakhare 3/342) 62 runs.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, Nepal vs Netherlands Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On