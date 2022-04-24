Watch: Edge, shoes and taken - Ishan Kishan falls to a never-before-seen dismissal in LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match

Ishan Kishan's poor run in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as he was dismissed for yet another single digit score in the clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. Kicking-off Mumbai's 169-run chase with Rohit Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed on 20-ball 8 by Ravi Bishnoi.

However, what was more interest about the dismissal was in the way Ishan got out, leaving the commentators in splits.

Catch all updates of IPL 2022 | FOLLOW: LSG vs MI LIVE score updates

Going after a wide ball bowled by the young spinner, the ball took an inside edge off Ishan's bat, which then bounced off Quinton de Kock's shoes before it was caught by Jason Holder at slips.

Here is the video:

Unlucky Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/QsI9KowDlq — Big Cric Fan (@cric_big_fan) April 24, 2022

The pair added 49 runs for the opening wicket, before Bishnoi went to dismiss Ishan. Soon after his dismissal, Mumbai lost two wickets in quick succession as Dewald Brevis was dismissed on 3 (5), while Rohit too returned to the dugout on 39 (31).

Earlier in the evening, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul went to smash his second century of the season helping his side post a challenging 168/6 on the board after inviting to bat first.

Rahul finished the innings unbeaten on 103 off 62 deliveries.