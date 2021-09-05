VIDEO: James Anderson kicks the turf in frustration after Rohit Sharma smashes him for a boundary through covers

When Rohit Sharma bats in full flow it’s a sight to behold. It’s like poetry in motion. But not so much for the bowlers who are the receiving end of his class. Just like legendary England seamer James Anderson was on Day 3 of the India-England fourth Test at The Oval. Anderson, who is known to be a fierce competitor on the cricket field and has troubled the Indian batsman on this tour like no other, was seen venting out his frustration after being hit for a boundary through the covers by Rohit on Saturday.

It happened in the first session of Day 3 when Rohit had just started to bat freely after getting through the all important first hour. In the last ball of the 38th of the Indian second innings, Anderson pitched it up, hoping for some swing. There was none. Rohit just planted his front foot and stroked it through the covers. The mid-off fielder had no chance.

Rohit’s conviction added to Anderson’s frustration, who has been a bit off-colour in this Test match. The England seamer, while walking back to his run-up, kicked the turf to express his disappointments.

VIDEO: Anderson kicks the turf in frustration after Rohit hits a boundary

India were trailing by 5 runs at that point of time and Rohit was in his 40s. The Indian opener then went to slam his maiden overseas Test century to put India in command.

Rohit, who on Saturday scored an impressive 127 to help India take a 171-run lead at stumps on Day 3, said accepting the opener's role was one of the biggest decisions he took as a cricketer.

"You could say so in hindsight," Rohit said at the end of the third day's play when asked if giving the green light to the team management about batting at the top of the order was the biggest risk he took.

"In the back of my mind, I knew this was my last chance as well trying another position in the batting order," he said after scoring his eighth Test hundred and fifth as an opener.