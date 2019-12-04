e-paper
Video of MS Dhoni singing appears on Instagram, fans say they ‘can’t get enough’ of Mahi - WATCH

Ahead of his return, a video has surfaced where Dhoni can be seen humming to the tune of an old hindi song. An Instagram user posted a video of Dhoni singing an old hindi song at a party.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
MS Dhoni singing at a party.
MS Dhoni singing at a party.(Instagram)
         

The talks around MS Dhoni’s future have dominated the cricketing world for the past 5 months. He took a sabbatical after India’s campaign at the 2019 Cricket World Cup and fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to the field. It was reported in November that Dhoni has started training for his comeback and even commented by saying that all questions regarding his cricketing future would be answered in January.

But ahead of his return, a video has surfaced where Dhoni can be seen humming to the tune of an old Hindi song. An Instagram user posted a video of Dhoni singing an old Hindi song at a party.

“WARNING: PLS WATCH AT UR OWN RISK... The very talented Mr Mahi ... @mahi7781 pls dont kill me for postin dis one !!! But dis awaaz had to b shared !! @sakshisingh_r urs comin soon,’ the post said.

 

The fans loved Dhoni’s singing and praised the musical side of his personality. Here are some of the comments: -

Hindustantimes

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also addressed the rumours surrounding Dhoni. Ganguly on Friday said that there’s enough time to decide on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future and things will get clearer in a few months time.

When Ganguly was asked to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastri’s reported remarks that IPL 2020 will give a clear picture on Dhoni’s future, he said: “We will see what happens, there’s enough time. Of course it will get clear (within three months).”

Dhoni, who has not played after India’s semifinal exit in the World Cup in July, has so far refused to talk much regarding his future.

At an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

But Ganguly said there was “absolute clarity” among the team think-tank on how to deal with Dhoni’s future.

“No no, there is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform. There is absolute clarity on MS Dhoni and you’ll find out in time,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by Ajanta Shoes.

“There’s transparency between the Board, MS and the selectors. When you deal with such champions -- MS Dhoni is an unbelievable athlete for India -- certain things have to be kept within the closed doors. It’s very transparent and everybody knows where they stand.”

