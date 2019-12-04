e-paper
‘735 not out’: After historic triple ton, David Warner meets ‘legend’ Brian Lara - SEE PHOTO

Doing so, Warner, who remained unbeaten on 335 in the first innings, surpassed Don Bradman’s record to become the highest scoring Australia batsman in the longest format.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2019 08:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner with Brian Lara.
David Warner with Brian Lara.(David Warner/Instagram)
         

For Australia’s David Warner, it has been a week to remember. The left-handed opener registered his maiden triple ton in Test cricket in the 2nd Test against Pakistan in Adelaide to help his side to a massive win. Doing so, Warner, who remained unbeaten on 335 in the first innings, surpassed Don Bradman’s record to become the highest scoring Australia batsman in the longest format. But one milestone, that he could not surpass, was Brian Lara’s record of scoring 400 in a Test match - the highest ever by any player in international cricket.

Also read: Virat Kohli in a jovial mood ahead of West Indies series

After the historic achievement, the 33-year-old had a chance to meet with the West Indies legend himself on the sidelines of Australian Open golf tournament. In a post on Instagram, Warner shared a photo with Lara. In the caption, he wrote: “Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off.” 

Lara also took to his Instagram to share a photo of the two cricketers. In the caption, he wrote a special message: “735 Not Out! David Warner, congrats!!”

Warner had the chance to go past the 400-mark, but skipper Tim Paine called off the innings, declaring Australia at 589/3. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 302 in the first innings, and then were asked to bat again. In the 2nd innings, the visitors could only muster 239, handing the hosts a win by an innings and 48 runs.

Also read: West Indies captaincy was something that was sprung upon me - Kieron Pollard

After the match, Warner, who was awared the man of the match trophy for his innings, said: I backed myself and just enjoyed it. I had a bit of time out of the game to reflect on a lot of things. Now that I am back here, I am enjoying it and am hungrier than ever. We are going to come up against a quality opposition (on New Zealand). It’s always a good contest.”

He added: “The conditions are probably going to suit their attack in Perth and we need to see what wickets are prepared and adjust accordingly. I’ll go back to the nets and practice hard. I’ll do my best.”

