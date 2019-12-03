e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli in a jovial mood ahead of West Indies series

India is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies, starting from December 6 in Hyderabad.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
(L to R) Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shivam Dube.
(L to R) Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shivam Dube.
         

Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli looked in a jovial mood along with teammates KL Rahul and Shivam Dube.

READ: West Indies captaincy was something that was sprung upon me - Pollard

India is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies, starting from December 6 in Hyderabad.

Kohli took to Twitter and posted a picture with the captain: “Hyderabad bound @klrahul11 @IamShivamDube.”

 

India recently won a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. With this Test series victory, India consolidated their position on the ICC World Test Championship points table with 360 points.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.

