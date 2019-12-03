West Indies captaincy was something that was sprung upon me - Kieron Pollard

cricket

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:03 IST

Kieron Pollard will be leading the West Indies cricket team in the shorter formats of the sport when they travel to India for three T20Is and three ODIs starting December 6 with the opening T20I in Hyderabad. This will be his first ODI series against India since 2016 as the all-rounder was out of the squad due to differences with the previous Windies cricket board. He was not included in the 2015 World Cup but after their recent poor show, he was selected to replace Jason Holder as the ODI captain and Carlos Brathwaite in T20Is for the upcoming tour.

Pollard said that the captaincy was sprung upon him but he will not shy away from the challenge.

READ: Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium

“It (captaincy) was something that was sprung upon me. I was playing international cricket for a long period of time. I missed out 3 or 4 years. It is no secret what transpired in terms of my relationship with the board and whatever. Again, you know for me it is a simple thing. I can share experience in the dressing room. There are a lot of young guys in the dressing room. And they need the experienced guys also to guide them along so. You know, that’s basically my job. In terms of trying to guide them and set them in the right direction,” Pollard told ESPNcricinfo.

“Somethings you don’t dream of. Like you dream of playing for the West Indies but you don’t dream of captaining West Indies. But something falls into your lap and again it’s a challenge and I don’t want to shy away from challenges,” he added.

READ: India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack

Squads: West Indies ODI Squad: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Rostan Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies T20 squad: Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (C), Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams.