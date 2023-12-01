close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Video of Pakistan cricketers loading kitbag in truck after landing in Australia goes viral

Video of Pakistan cricketers loading kitbag in truck after landing in Australia goes viral

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Mohammad Rizwan was seen assisting his teammates to load their luggage and kitbags, following which he also obliged for selfie requests from fans.

In a rare event, the Pakistan cricket team players were spotted loading their luggage on the back of a truck after their arrival in Australia, where they will play a three-match Test series. The rare sight of players loading their own luggage didn't take long to go viral on social media. (Follow | India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score)

Picture of Mohammad Rizwan helping teammates load luggage on the back of a truck(X)
Picture of Mohammad Rizwan helping teammates load luggage on the back of a truck(X)

As per reports, no official from the Pakistan embassy in Australia and Cricket Australia were present to receive the visiting squad on their arrival.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was seen assisting his teammates to load their luggage and kitbags, following which he also obliged for selfie requests from fans.

Pakistan will engage in a three-match Test series, which starts on December 14 in Perth. The action will then shift to Melbourne (December 26-30)
before concluding in Sydney (January 3-7).

Shan Masood will be seen leading the unit, having recently being appointed as the captain after team's premier batter Babar Azam stepped down from the role. The team have never won a Test series in Australia, but new skipper Masood believes it is an opportunity to “change history”.

“When you have not achieved something in history, then you have an opportunity to change it,” he told a news conference in Lahore ahead of the team’s departure.

“So we will make an effort to produce positive results for Pakistan and for the World Test championship,” he said.

Pakistan have included three uncapped players – Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal and Khurrum Shehzad – in the squad for the upcoming Australia series. Meanwhile, Mir Hamza has been recalled.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are two key pacers unavailable for the series. While Naseem is still recovering from his shoulder surgery, Rauf decided to skip. The selectors have also overlooked opener Fakhar Zaman, leg spinner Usama Mir, allrounders Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed for the Test tour.

Pakistan are currently on top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 table after wins in both Tests against Sri Lanka. They are followed by India and Australia are placed third on the nine-team table.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out