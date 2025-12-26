Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch next round of matches live on TV and online

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a bang earlier this week as the duo smashed centuries, displaying their class in the premier domestic 50-over tournament. It was a run-fest on the opening day of the competition, and the duo were the major headline acts. Representing Mumbai, Rohit hammered 155, helping the side chase down the target of 237 quite easily against Sikkim. On the other hand, Kohli once again proved to the world why he's regarded as the chase master. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to domestic cricket action in some style.

The right-handed batter, who turned 37 in November 2025, Kohli smashed 131 runs off 101 balls as Delhi chased down the total of 299 with four wickets in hand and 74 balls to spare.

Apart from Rohit and Virat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also had a field day, playing a knock of 190 off just 84 balls with the help of 16 fours and 15 sixes. His knock helped Bihar post a world-record total of 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh. The team had no trouble winning the contest, as they bowled out the opponent for just 177, securing a 397-run victory.

Now that the opening round matches have been eliminated, the focus will once again be on Rohit and Virat, as the world waits to see how they perform. Rohit's Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand on Friday, while Virat's Delhi will face Gujarat.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma:

When will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play their next Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

Virat Kohli will play for Delhi in the next game against Gujarat, while Rohit Sharma will feature for Mumbai in the match against Uttarakhand. Both the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be played on Friday, December 26.

Where will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play their next Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare Trophy match will take place at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, while Rohit Sharma will be seen in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where will live streaming and telecast be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?

There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

What matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be streamed and telecast live on Friday, December 26?

Only the Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Group B and Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Group A second-round matches will be live-streamed on JioHotstar on Friday.