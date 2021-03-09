IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Vijay Hazare Trophy: Uttar Pradesh beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final
UP beat Delhi by 46 runs(Twitter)
UP beat Delhi by 46 runs(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Uttar Pradesh beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final

Uttar Pradesh rode on keeper-batsman Upendra Yadav's stroke-filled 112 off 101 balls and skipper Karan Sharma's 83 off 100 deliveries to post a competitive 280/7.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST

A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday. UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semi-final while heavyweights Mumbai will be pitted against Karnataka in the other last-four clash.

Uttar Pradesh rode on keeper-batsman Upendra Yadav's stroke-filled 112 off 101 balls and skipper Karan Sharma's 83 off 100 deliveries to post a competitive 280/7.

The UP bowlers then did well enough to restrict Delhi to 234 in 48.1 overs with none of the middle-order batsmen getting a move on after a top-order collapse, having lost half of the side within 20 overs.

Shivam Mavi 1/31 in 8.2 overs was brilliant until he had to be taken off the attack for bowling a couple of beamers.

But it was the spinners Shivam Sharma (1/33 in 10 overs) and off-spinner Sameer Choudhary (0/25 in 6 overs) who put the brakes in the middle overs when Lalit Yadav (61 off 78 balls) and Anuj Rawat (47 off 64 balls) couldn't break the shackles.

Put into bat at the Kotla, UP suffered a top-order collapse and was tottering at 25 for 3.

Both the openers Abhishek Goswami (6) and Madhav Kaushik (16) fell cheaply. While Goswami top-edged to wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat off pacer and skipper Pradeep Sangwan (2/49), Kaushik too top-edged to Rawat off left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya (1/50).

Young Priyam Garg (0) was found short by a direct throw from Hiten Dalal as UP found itself in all sorts of trouble.

Skipper Karan (83) and veteran Akshdeep Nath (15) tried to steady the ship with their 41-run fourth-wicket stand, but Nath perished in the 17th over, as he also edged to Rawat off Simarjeet Singh (2/51).

At 66 for 4, Karan and wicket-keeper Upendra Yadav rallied with Yadav playing initially playing second fiddle initially before launching a counter-attack.

The two conjured crucial 129-runs for the fifth wicket to pull the team out of trouble.

While Sharma hammered 11 fours in his 100-ball knock, Yadav struck 11 boundaries and two maximums in his innings, as the two took on the Delhi bowlers.

UP were 150/4 after 32 overs and were in pursuit of a decent total. But off-spinner Lalit dismissed Sharma in the 39th over.

Then Upendra took the onus on himself and found an able ally in Sameer Choudhary, who chipped in with a quick-fire unbeaten 43 off 35 balls, which enabled them to go past the 275-run mark.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 280/7 (Upendra Yadav 112, Karan Sharma 83; Pradeep Sangwan 2/49, Simarjeet Singh 2/51) beat Delhi 234 in 48.1 overs (Lalit Yadav 61, Anuj Rawat 47, Akshdeep Nath 2/29, Shivam Mavi 1/32).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay hazare trophy
Close
File image of Jhulan Goswami. (Getty Images)
File image of Jhulan Goswami. (Getty Images)
cricket

You can't belong to team if you don’t perform your best everyday: Jhulan Goswami

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:34 PM IST
  • Jhulan Goswami claimed 4 for 42 to set up India’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals jersey during IPL 2020. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)
Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals jersey during IPL 2020. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)
cricket

Option to skip IPL never on table, can’t ignore financial advantages: Buttler

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • The British media grilled Buttler on players in all likelihood skipping the Test series against New Zealand starting June 2 if their franchises get to the play-offs starting in last week of May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Hockley. (Getty Images)
Nick Hockley. (Getty Images)
cricket

Australia to reschedule South Africa tour 'as soon as possible'

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Hockley said the "first step" to mending the board's relationship with Cricket South Africa was to come to a resolution with revised dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw sizzled with another century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Getty Images)
Prithvi Shaw sizzled with another century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • Shaw achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya (L) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Getty Images)
Hardik Pandya (L) and Shikhar Dhawan. (Getty Images)
cricket

Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action, Dhawan may be benched for T20Is

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • Hardik Pandya has started bowling full tilt at the nets with a slightly tweaked action, while Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jhulan Goswami picked up a 4-wicket haul in the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Lucknow(Twitter)
Jhulan Goswami picked up a 4-wicket haul in the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Lucknow(Twitter)
cricket

INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Veteran Jhulan Goswami's four-wicket haul was beautifully complemented by Smriti Mandhana's sparkling 80 not out as Indian women outplayed South Africa by nine wickets in the second ODI to level the five-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in a still from 2008. (Getty Images)
Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in a still from 2008. (Getty Images)
cricket

'After Gavaskar, haven't seen a better Indian Test opening batsman than Sehwag'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Starting off as a No. 6 batsman in Tests, Virender Sehwag opened the innings for the first time for India during the England tour of 2002, and the rest as they say is history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar plays a straight drive(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar plays a straight drive(Twitter)
cricket

Road Safety World Series: Sachin plays a classic straight drive in nets- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Rohan Gavaskar captured the shot on camera and shared the video on Twitter. He captioned the video as, “If this doesn’t make you happy, nothing will.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP beat Delhi by 46 runs(Twitter)
UP beat Delhi by 46 runs(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: UP beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh rode on keeper-batsman Upendra Yadav's stroke-filled 112 off 101 balls and skipper Karan Sharma's 83 off 100 deliveries to post a competitive 280/7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her 18th ODI fifty against South Africa in 2nd ODI in Lucknow(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her 18th ODI fifty against South Africa in 2nd ODI in Lucknow(Twitter)
cricket

INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana slams fifty, sets world record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Mandhana became the first-ever batter to smash 10 consecutive 50-plus scores in One Day Internationals while chasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw slammed an unbeaten 185 off just 123 balls against Saurashtra(Twitter)
Prithvi Shaw slammed an unbeaten 185 off just 123 balls against Saurashtra(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw storm puts Mumbai into semis

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Shaw smashed his third hundred in the tournament after slamming 105 not out against Delhi and 227 not out against Puducherry in the league stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Geoffrey Boycott. (Getty Images)
File image of Geoffrey Boycott. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Bet none of our players will leave IPL because they miss their wife or kids'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • Geoffrey Boycott feels the ECB should dock money should players give precedence to IPL than playing for England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shafali Verma in action. (Getty Images)
Shafali Verma in action. (Getty Images)
cricket

ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second, Mandhana remains at 7th

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
With 744 rating points, Verma is behind leader Beth Mooney (748) of Australia while Mandhana has 693 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammad Azharuddin (L) and Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
Mohammad Azharuddin (L) and Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Even Azharuddin went through a similar phase': Former coach on Gill's struggle

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • India vs England: Gill's roller-coaster form reminds the ex coach of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubman Gill: File photo(AP)
Shubman Gill: File photo(AP)
cricket

'I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:20 PM IST
While speaking to Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta said that Gill has learnt his lessons and will be ‘back scoring runs at the WTC final’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP