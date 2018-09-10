 Vijay Mallya in attendance as Virat Kohli and boys take on England at the Oval - Watch | cricket | Hindustan Times
Vijay Mallya in attendance as Virat Kohli and boys take on England at the Oval - Watch

Vijay Mallya is known to be a cricket enthusiast and on Sunday he was once again in attendance at the Oval during the third day’s action in the fifth Test between India and England.

HT Correspondent
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Moeen Ali at the Oval on Sunday.(REUTERS)

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore owner Vijay Mallya is known to be a cricket enthusiast and on Sunday he was once again in attendance at the Oval during the third day’s action in the fifth Test between India and England.

ANI posted a video of Mallya entering the stadium which read: “Vijay Mallya enters The Oval in London’s Kennington on the third day of India-England Test match.”

The liquor baron had earlier created quite a stir when he was spotted watching the India-Pakistan game in the Champions Trophy in Birmingham in June 2017. TV cameras spotted a suited Mallya sitting in the VIP stand and enjoying the cricket.

Taking a dig at the media, Mallya had written on Twitter: “Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.”

Later, during India’s game against South Africa in the same event at the Oval, Mallya was booed by a section of the Indian fans present at the ground. Wearing a black trouser and a sky blue blazer, Mallya was entering through famous Sir Jack Hobbs Gate when a few supporters started shouting ‘Chor, Chor (Thief, Thief).”

Mallya was also in attendance when Virat Kohli hosted the charity ball in London during the Champions Trophy.

