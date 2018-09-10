Vijay Mallya in attendance as Virat Kohli and boys take on England at the Oval - Watch

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore owner Vijay Mallya is known to be a cricket enthusiast and on Sunday he was once again in attendance at the Oval during the third day’s action in the fifth Test between India and England.

ANI posted a video of Mallya entering the stadium which read: “Vijay Mallya enters The Oval in London’s Kennington on the third day of India-England Test match.”

#WATCH: Vijay Mallya enters The Oval in London's Kennington on the third day of India-England Test match. pic.twitter.com/RM4o2RT3dc — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

The liquor baron had earlier created quite a stir when he was spotted watching the India-Pakistan game in the Champions Trophy in Birmingham in June 2017. TV cameras spotted a suited Mallya sitting in the VIP stand and enjoying the cricket.

Taking a dig at the media, Mallya had written on Twitter: “Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.”

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

Later, during India’s game against South Africa in the same event at the Oval, Mallya was booed by a section of the Indian fans present at the ground. Wearing a black trouser and a sky blue blazer, Mallya was entering through famous Sir Jack Hobbs Gate when a few supporters started shouting ‘Chor, Chor (Thief, Thief).”

Mallya was also in attendance when Virat Kohli hosted the charity ball in London during the Champions Trophy.

