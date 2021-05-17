'Don't have any grudge': Vijay Shankar says 'no personal issue' between him and Ambati Rayudu over '3-D glasses' tweet

When Ambati Rayudu was not picked for the 2019 ICC World Cup and Vijay Shankar was, the former took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Selectors at the time said Shankar was preferred because he, being a three-dimensional player, brings more to the team. Rayudu took to Twitter, and wrote: "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup."

Two years later, the topic has come up again and this time, through Shankar. In an interview with News 18, the right-hander revealed that he does not hold any grudges towards Rayudu for his tweet and that his statement only became a troll because of social media. Shankar also added that the content of the tweet does not come up in their conversation whenever they meet.

“We talk well when we meet. There’s no personal issue between us. It just so happened that his (Rayudu’s) tweet became viral. I definitely don’t have any grudge against him. Even when I met him recently in Delhi, we had a super conversation,” Shankar told News18 when asked if he has ever brought up the tweet with Rayudu.

Shankar, who was last seen in action in IPL 2021 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, said he played no role in the three-dimensional discussions.

“I have no connection to that. They gave me a tag randomly and made it viral. But after that tweet, I played three games for India in the World Cup and did decently. I didn’t do anything bad,” Shankar said.

“A lot of people compare me to Rayudu, but the batting orders and conditions we play in are different. It’s okay to even compare, but at least see which slots we’re batting in. A lot of people don’t know that. They don’t see that, and they just want to enjoy on social media at my expense,” he added.

Shankar last represented India during the 2019 World Cup.