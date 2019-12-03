e-paper
Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

The team was announced by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association includes Test star Ravichandran Ashwin and out of favour opener Murali Vijay.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 10:48 IST
PTI
PTI
Chennai
File image of India cricketer Vijay Shankar.
File image of India cricketer Vijay Shankar.(Getty Images)
         

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Ranji Trophy, beginning on December 9.

The team was selected for the first two Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh which starts from December 9.

Washington Sundar will join the team for the second match and K Mukunth will be released from the squad.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), B Aparajith (Vice Captain), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, K Mukunth.

