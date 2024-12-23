Vinod Kambli hospitalised: From appearing with Sachin to facing health issues, a look at his struggles of last 2 months

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated over the past weekend. Kambli has been in the news for the past few weeks for his health concerns after he made a public appearance during an unveiling of renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar's memorial at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. Batting great and Kambli's childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar also attended the event. Vinod Kambli rushed to hospital after ex-India cricketer's health suddenly deteriorates.(HT Photo)

A few weeks later, reports suggested that Kambli had been admitted to Thane's Akriti Hospital. The former cricketer's condition is still critical.

“The 52-year-old's condition is currently stable, though still critical. Further details about his ailment are awaited,” a report in the Times of India stated.

Kambli has had several health challenges over the past few years as he also underwent two heart surgeries in 2013, with financial support from Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, his current health condition has once again turned out to be testing times for him and his family.

Here is the sequence of events from Kambli's public appearance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park to his admission to the hospital.

Kambli meets Tendulkar

Kambli and Tendulkar were invited to unveil a memorial of renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park on December 3. He was seen refusing to let go of his childhood friend Tendulkar. Kambli's health condition didn't look like it was in the best of state.

Kapil Dev advises Kambli for self-held alongside external support

1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev expressed his concerns over Kambli's health condition as he advised the former cricketer to get back to rehab.

"We should all try to support him. But more than us, he has to support himself. We can't look after anybody if that person can't look after himself," Kapil said.

“All the cricketers feel very sad about what we have seen. I wish his closest friends can try to get him some help, to look after himself, to go back to rehab. People do get this illness, but you have to get back to rehab,” he added.

Sunil Gavaskar vows to take care of Kambli

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar addressed Kambli's health concerns and said the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team would get together to take care of the former cricketer.

"The 1983 team is very conscious of the younger players. For me, they are like grandsons. If you see their age, some are like sons. e are all very concerned, particularly when fortunes desert them. I don't like the word help. What the 83 team wants to do is take care of him. We want to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet. How we will do, we'll see in future. We want to take care of cricketers who are struggling when fortunes don't smile on them," Gavaskar, who is currently in Adelaide as part of the broadcasting team covering the India vs Australia second Test, told Sports Today.

Kambli addresses health concerns

Kambli recently made an admission that he endured a real scare about a month back. The former India batter revealed that he is battling a urine infection, because of which he collapsed and fell down.

"I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted. I was admitted in three separate hospitals," the former India batter told Vickey Lalwani in an interview.

Kambli admitted to hospital

A few weeks after his public appearance alongside Tendulkar, Kambli's health deteriorated over the past weekend and he has been admitted to hospital.