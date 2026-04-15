Vinod Kambli at risk of brain stroke; former cricketers set up WhatsApp group for financial support, Sachin involved

Vinod Kambli is walking well, but his memory remains weak – the former India batter recalls things only in bits and pieces. His health, thankfully, hasn’t deteriorated, though he is not completely out of the woods yet. Kambli has given up drinking, but with his mind unable to fully cooperate, he sometimes forgets he shouldn’t be smoking, which has now put him at risk of a brain stroke. A year after recovering from a urinary infection that required treatment at a private hospital in Thane, the 54-year-old has made steady progress, and his well-wishers are hopeful he continues on this path.

Sachin Tendulkar, right, is always around for Vinod Kambli(AFP/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some 18 months ago, Kambli sparked major health concerns during his first public appearance at the unveiling of the Ramakant Achrekar memorial in Mumbai. He appeared unsteady, struggling to stand or walk as he clutched his friend Sachin Tendulkar’s arm. The internet quickly sensed something was wrong and rallied around him. Legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev also stepped in to offer support for his rehabilitation. Having said that, while that assistance has helped Kambli get back on his feet, he is still on shaky ground.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends – mostly cricketers – and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially. His memory isn’t good, but over the last six months, it hasn’t declined either. He can’t remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him. Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. And the doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke. Because of his willpower, he is conjuring whatever he can,” Kambli’s good friend Marcus Couto tells The Hindustan Times Digital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends – mostly cricketers – and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially. His memory isn’t good, but over the last six months, it hasn’t declined either. He can’t remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him. Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. And the doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke. Because of his willpower, he is conjuring whatever he can,” Kambli’s good friend Marcus Couto tells The Hindustan Times Digital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The Doctor (the famous neurosurgeon Adil Chagla, also a former cricketer) is saying that the next stage would be a brain stroke. He has stopped drinking, but sometimes when he goes down, he asks those passing by to help him with a smoke. He would ask auto drivers for a cigarette, and they would gladly oblige, thinking they’re helping ‘The Vinod Kambli’. But they don’t realise what harm they are causing. The damage is now not to his heart, liver or kidney; it’s his brain. It causes imbalance.”

Kambli, the family man

Kambli spends most of his time at home. Occasionally, his wife Andrea takes him to Thane, where some people have agreed to look after him long-term, but he prefers being with his family. He doesn’t watch much television as he struggles to follow it, but he spends a lot of time playing with his two kids. Regular health check-ups are now part of his routine. However, with his memory not fully reliable, sometimes Kambli forgets to take his medication on time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Vinod Kambli was warned, told to ‘stop partying, smoking cigarettes, going with girls’; ‘But he said I am the king now’

That said, not everything paints a grim picture. Kambli’s progress is evident. He recently featured in a commercial for the first time in decades, and while Kambli may not be at his best, he is set to appear on screen later this year. His ability to walk has also improved significantly.

“He was offered an advertisement by Dinshaw’s ice-cream. He shot for it in Mahim last week. That ad has come out good; people will like it. They knew what to take out from Vinod. The role was such that it was suitable for him at this age. They knew what to extract from him. They’ve kept it simple and real,” Couto said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Six months ago, he used to walk with the support of his home furniture. Now he walks on his own, using a support stick. One of our friends gave him a stick, the ones mountaineers use. He was very happy, and enjoying with it. We need a physio, because there is no strength in his legs. By next week, we should be able to get one. Sachin is behind the scenes as well, as and when required.”

Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar in 1993 (AFP)

Rehab plans fell through

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In December of 2024, despite Kambli accepting Kapil’s rehab offer, it couldn’t go through. The 1983 World Cup-winning team came together to lend their support to Kambli, but the conversation between Kapil and Couto didn’t go as planned.

“Balwinder [Singh Sandhu] was handling that. The 1983 World Cup team has a group where they decided to help Vinod. Ballu did contact me. At the time, I had a friend, Dr. Santosh Jadhav, who runs a hospital in Panvel. He had agreed to keep Kambli there for at least 11 months and even designed a day-to-day programme. It would have cost ₹1 lakh per month. But when I spoke to them, they said they wouldn’t fund it. Kapil asked me to tell Vinod to come to Haryana, where he has a rehab centre, but I told him rehab wasn’t the solution. Then the doctor told me the next stage could be a brain stroke, which would require hospitalisation. So if that were to happen, we would have wanted him to have the best possible medical care,” said Couto.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr. Chagla was looking after Kambli at Breach Candy Hospital, but the treatment couldn’t continue due to a shortage of funds. After repeated hospital visits, Kambli has reached a stage where Couto doesn’t expect a full recovery and now only hopes his friend’s condition does not worsen.

“When he was treating him at Breach Candy, Vinod had recovered nearly 60 per cent. But since we were short on funds, we couldn’t keep him there for long. One friend sponsored his one day’s expenses turn by turn. Finally, we had to leave the hospital. Every time a friend would sponsor for 3 days or 5 days. But how can they do it every day? We were even suggested to take him to a general hospital, but it’s very difficult there. People are more interested in the elite these days. I don’t think he is going to recover, but even if he stays stable, we are more than happy. He should not deteriorate.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Bhattacharya ...Read More Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON