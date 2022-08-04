'Virat has had his breaks. If you look at last two years...': Manjrekar's no-nonsense verdict about Kohli being rested

Virat Kohli's wretched run with the bat has been a matter of intense public debate, especially when the Indian national team is rehearsing for this year's World T20 in Australia. The star batter has failed to score a century across the three formats for almost three years – a drought that triggered a massive debate over his place in the current set-up. Also Read | 'Knew Rohit was in a lot of pain. Even if he rests...': Ex-Pakistan star's key piece of advice for India captain

Kohli, who has been rested for the ongoing West Indies tour, mustered only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test in Edgbaston and continued his batting slump in the Twenty20s, where he could gather just 12 runs in two innings. The bad form continued in the One-Day Internationals too. Kohli's wretched run continued with 17 and 16 in the two 50-over games in England.

With Kohli likely to be a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, former batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes the Indian should have played every international game, having taken ample breaks in the past couple of years. Since the last World T20, the 33-year-old has played just four 20-over games – two against West Indies and as many games versus England.

“I think they should have played Virat Kohli in every international match possible, whatever the format because Virat has had his breaks. People are advocating that he should take some breaks and he’s had his breaks. If you look at the last two years, he’s not played a lot of International cricket," said the cricketer-turned-commentator on SPORTS18's show - Sports Over The Top.

“Maybe there’s some logic there that we don’t know about. Maybe they had a chat with Virat Kohli, but my personal view is the more Virat Kohli would’ve played and especially these matches would’ve been better for him."

Manjrekar further heaped praise on senior India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has endured a succession of setbacks en route to his incredible turnaround in world cricket.

The pacer has had his fair share of injuries but his swing prowess was never in doubt. His troubles date back to 2018 when a back injury forced him to miss the Test series in England. He also endured a hamstring blow during the 2019 ODI World Cup and missed the Australia tour too.

“Bhuvneshwar recently gave an interview, and he is at his peak at the moment. Eighteen months back, we thought he may not have an international career. But he has bounced back superbly and is a certainty to make the T20 world cup squad. And he said, 'The more I bowl, the more I get my rhythm'," said Manjrekar.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar clearly has said like it is with a lot of players when you’re going through a rut, the best way to come out of the rut is by playing. So, hopefully, that will happen soon."

