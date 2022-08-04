'Knew Rohit was in a lot of pain. Even if he rests...': Ex-Pakistan star's key piece of advice for India captain

Despite suffering a back spasm in India's seven-wicket victory over West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma is optimistic he will be fit for the fourth Twenty20 International on Saturday. The elegant opener retired hurt on 11 in the second over of the Indian innings after experiencing discomfort. In his attempt to swing towards the on-side, Rohit hurt his lower back, which cut his innings short. But India went on to win the game, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's attacking 76 at the top and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 33 in the end. 'He'll be future world no.1 in T20s. Come on Chetan, take his name': Srikkanth's bold remark on 'outstanding' India star

Rohit may return for the next 20-over game in Lauderhill as his side looks to gain an unassailable 3-1 lead, but former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes the Indian should take precautions to avoid aggravating the muscle twitch.

"When Rohit Sharma pulled the delivery for a boundary and the way he reacted, as a player, I knew he was in a lot of pain. He should prioritize his fitness and even if it means he needs to rest for the next two games, then it doesn't matter. India need Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. So even if he rests, there are ample match-winners and captaincy options like Shreyas, Sanju Samson or even Rishabh Pant," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

"It is okay at the moment," Rohit said after the game. "We've got a few days between (now and) the next game, so hopefully I should be okay."

While Rohit made an early exit, Yadav sprayed four sixes and eight boundaries around Warner Park, dominating an 86-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who hit 24. An unbeaten 33 from Rishabh Pant then restored India's lead in the five-game series.

Kaneria heaped praise on Yadav's stroke-play and the Indian's ability to flick the ball with efficient wristwork. He has even moved up three spots to within two rating points of top-ranked Babar Azam in the T20I men's player rankings.

"We all know what an incredibly classical player Suryakumar Yadav is. But in modern-day cricket, I don't think there's anyone who plays the flick shot as well as him. The way he uses his wrists over the top in the flick, absolutely magnificent," said Kaneria.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON