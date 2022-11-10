Virat Kohli achieves massive feat with record-extending half-century against England in T20 World Cup semi-final 2

Entering his name in the history books on Thursday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli reached new heights in his illustrious T20I career during India's blockbuster meeting with England at the T20 World Cup 2022. Continuing his free-scoring run at the grandest stages of them all, the former Indian skipper smashed multiple batting records during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Jos Buttler's England at the Adelaide Oval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Playing a crucial knock for the Men In Blue, Kohli helped India in setting up a challenging total after England won the toss and invited India to bat at the Oval. Kohli, who recently celebrated his 34th birthday, became the first player in the history of the shortest format to complete 4,000 runs. The 34-year-old has achieved the monumental feat in his 115th appearance for Team India.

ALSO READ: India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya scores fifty, IND chase big finish

The former Indian skipper earlier became the all-time leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup. Kohli had surpassed Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene to achieve the special feat at the T20 World Cup. Kohli has smashed over 100 fours at the T20 World Cup. The former Indian skipper is in special company as the star batter has become the third player to strike over 100 fours at the T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sri Lanka's Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan achieved the same milestone during their respective careers. The batting maestro scored 50 off 40 balls before he was removed by Chris Jordan in the 18th over. Kohli, who smashed a record-extending half-century in the second semi-final against England, is the only batter to have scored four or more fifty-plus scores in a single T20 World Cup edition on two occasions. Kohli first achieved the feat in the 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup. After smashing 204 runs in three T20I innings, Kohli was dismissed for the first time at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON