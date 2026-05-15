Virat Kohli addresses burning 2027 World Cup chatter: ‘If I still have to prove my worth, then that place is not for me’

Virat Kohli has indicated he wants to play the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, but with the caveat that everything needs to fall into place. Kohli is at a stage in his career where he is playing the sport purely for the love of the game. He has achieved almost everything in his storied career – a 50-overs World Cup, a T20 World Cup, two ICC Champions Trophy titles, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, with more than a year left before the 50-over World Cup begins, he would like to assess a few factors, particularly the current environment, and noted that if he is made to constantly prove himself, he may not be in the best place.

Virat Kohli says he wants to be part of a World Cup(AFP)

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Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests and currently plays only ODIs and the IPL. Still, despite time away from the game, he rarely looks rusty, thanks to the work he puts in behind the scenes in London. After returning from a six-month break last year, he scored heavily in ODIs, registering three centuries and three fifties in seven matches. For Kohli and India, everything is aligned for him to feature in a fifth ODI World Cup, but certain factors will ultimately decide his participation.

“As for all the 2027 World Cup talk, honestly, we are still in mid-2026. I have been asked many times, ‘Do you want to play in 2027?’ Why would I leave my home, bring all my stuff here, and not want to play? Of course, if I am playing, I want to play for India. I want to be part of a World Cup. But the value has to be clear. My perspective is that if I can add value to the environment, I am part of, and the environment feels I can add value, I will be seen. But if I am made to feel like I need to constantly prove my worth and value, then I am not in that space, because I am honest about my preparation and my approach to the game. I put my head down. I work hard. I am very thankful to God for everything I have been given in my cricketing career, and I feel blessed and grateful for the opportunities I have had,” Kohli said in the recent RCB podcast.

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{{^usCountry}} “When I arrive to play, I give my absolute best. I work as hard, if not harder, than anyone else, and I play the game in the right way. If you want me to run boundary to boundary for 40 overs in an ODI, I will do that without complaint because I prepare for it. I prepare to face 50 overs as if every ball could be the last of my career, and I bat and run that way, doing everything possible for the team. After operating like this, if I am in a place where I still have to prove my worth, then that place is not meant for me. I am very clear in my head about that. That is why when I went back to play, I was clear that I was not going out to prove anything to anyone. I was going to play because I love playing the game. I just love batting and wanted to focus on that.” Kohli still committed as ever {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I arrive to play, I give my absolute best. I work as hard, if not harder, than anyone else, and I play the game in the right way. If you want me to run boundary to boundary for 40 overs in an ODI, I will do that without complaint because I prepare for it. I prepare to face 50 overs as if every ball could be the last of my career, and I bat and run that way, doing everything possible for the team. After operating like this, if I am in a place where I still have to prove my worth, then that place is not meant for me. I am very clear in my head about that. That is why when I went back to play, I was clear that I was not going out to prove anything to anyone. I was going to play because I love playing the game. I just love batting and wanted to focus on that.” Kohli still committed as ever {{/usCountry}}

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There is no shortage of Kohli’s dedication or enthusiasm. He still dances on the field when he is having fun, still gives a mouthful to the opposition, and still roars at the fall of a wicket. He remains fully involved in proceedings, just as he was when he was captain. Yet, with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir remaining uncommitted to both Kohli’s place in India’s World Cup plans, only time will tell if he travels to South Africa. However, that takes nothing away from the fact that Kohli is producing some of the best batting of his career, and unless something goes awfully wrong, he remains a lock-in for next year’s ICC showpiece.

“It felt like I was playing like a child again. I was fielding, diving around, and enjoying every moment. It became very clear to me that this is not about anyone else – it is about me and the game, and that is how it will be. The moment I feel people are complicating it for me – asking questions, creating narratives – I feel it should be simple: either be clear and honest upfront, or be quiet and let me play in peace,” added Kohli.

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“If you go to your workplace and are told you are trusted, but a week later your methods are questioned, it becomes confusing. Either tell me on day one that I am not good enough, or if you believe I am, then stand by it. You cannot keep changing your stance based on results. I am not someone who operates like that. I know what I can deliver in terms of effort and commitment. Performance can never be guaranteed, but effort always can, and I live my life that way. I don’t prepare for a series by suddenly working hard two or three weeks before. I live like this throughout the year. So when I come to play, I am always ready. Fitness, discipline, diet – that’s how I live, not just for cricket but because I enjoy living that way.”

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