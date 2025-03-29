Virat Kohli agitated with Khaleel Ahmed, shoves him post-match; CSK pacer shaken by reaction: ‘Bhaiyya bowling toh…’

The high-octane clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru witnessed a temper flare-up as Virat Kohli got frustrated with opposition pacer Khaleel Ahmed. The RCB superstar made his intentions clear during the customary post-match handshake, where Kohli shook hands with the left-arm pacer and had a brief word with him before shovelling him away. Virat Kohli had an animated chat with Khaleel Ahmed after RCB beat CSK.(X Images)

It was a forgettable night on the field for Chennai Super Kings, who lost their first match at Chepauk to RCB since the inaugural 2008 season. The visitors stamped their authority in the Southern derby and didn't give the hosts much chance to bounce back in the game.

It was CSK who won the toss and elected to bowl first at Chepauk; Kohli opened the innings for RCB, while Khaleel took the new ball responsibility for Chennai. Early in the innings, Khaleel bowled a bouncer to the RCB star and walked towards him in the follow-through, to which the latter gave him a death stare.

After the match, players of both teams shook hands, and Kohli and Khaleel met together, where the former RCB skipper expressed his frustration. To which, Khaleel replied to him, “Bhaiyya bowling toh karrne do dhang se (let me bowl properly).” Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni witnessed everything closely as he was right behind Kohli when things unfolded during the customary post-match handshake.

The two players also had a chat after that, as Khaleel met Kohli when the latter was having a chat with Ravindra Jadeja. The RCB star was quite animated while Khaleel was looking to explain his side of the story, too.

Earlier, Kohli found it tough to get going on a sluggish Chepauk surface and scored 31 runs off 30 balls on Friday, while Khaleel had an economical night with the ball as he claimed a wicket for 28 runs in his four overs.

RCB outclass CSK at Chepuak

Riding on Rajat Patidar's fifty and small contributions from other batters, RCB posted a competitive 196/7. They applied the perfect squeeze on CSK with early strikes and the five-time winners crumbled without any resistance, making 146/8.

Patidar was dropped thrice by CSK fielders but he made most of the reprieves to score 51 off 32 balls (4x4s, 3x6s), providing his side a much-needed impetus in the middle-overs, while Tim David's late burst - 8-ball 22, made up for a mid-phase slump.