Kohli and Gambhir chatted for 45 minutes in Bengaluru, LSG players 'shocked' to see them fight days after

It has been over a week now since Royal Challengers Bangalore faced Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium, a match that drew more or rather entire conversation on the ugly scene that the venue witnessed with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir having a spat with RCB star Virat Kohli moments after the game ended. And even though veteran cricketers have expressed their disappointment over it and BCCI docked a strict fine with both Kohli and Gambhir handing their entire match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, social media remain abuzz over the incident with fresh developments from the altercation coming up almost everyday.

Days before the ugly fight, Kohli and Gambhir had a 45-minute chat in Bengaluru

Rewinding the May 1 incident, there was a flashpoint between Kohli and LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq during the later stage of the game when the former RCB captain's words and action had left the the latter furious leaving the umpire and fellow LSG player Amit Mishra to intervene. The two even shared an intense handshake after RCB's 18-run win when Glenn Maxwell had to step in and separate the two. Later, Kohli was involved in an infamous altercation with Gambhir that required other players to separate the two as things go more and more tense at the Ekana Stadium. All three were later docked hefty fines by the BCCI for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

On Monday, a Dainik Jagran report claimed that the entire LSG team management were "shocked" to see what had unfolded given that they had seen Gambhir, along with assistant coach Vijay Dahiya have a 45-minute conversation with Kohli when Lucknow members had arrived in Bengaluru for their away game against RCB on April 10. A source close to the newspaper informed that it was a rather healthy conversation between the three and hence LSG members were left in disbelief at what happened three weeks later in Lucknow.

The report further claimed that the entire reason behind Gambhir getting furious at Kohli began when the latter had abused Kyle Mayers after his dismissal in the May 1 clash. And later when Naveen was batting, Kohli pointed at him showing the grass in his shoes and said, "You don't know me, who I am," before turning to Mohammed Siraj saying, "Hit the ball on his head". Siraj then hit the ball deliberately on the stumps. However, Kohli denied the same in front of the BCCI official saying that he had asked Siraj to rather hit a bouncer and not hit Naveen's head.

The report added that enraged by the words of Kohli, Gambhir too had put forward a plea to the BCCI saying, "I want to give him a send off. I want to drive him away from here."

It was also mentioned that Kohli had later complained to the LSG team management about Naveen's aggressive attitude and also told the BCCI official that it was never his fault. Gambhir, on the other hand, said, "If someone abuses my players, no matter which country my player is from, I will support him." Speaking on Naveen, the source later added, "He does not speak even in the dressing room. He has to be asked to speak. Now the captain of some other team will teach us how to celebrate our player after taking a wicket. If there is anything wrong with that, the match referee will see."

