David Warner's eye-catching reaction on former team Sunrisers Hyderabad goes viral after crazy IPL 2023 win vs RR

"Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get." Abdul Samad looked on in sheer disappointment when Jos Buttler completed the catch at long off in the final ball, leaving Rajasthan Royals to break into wild celebrations. But the celebrations were cut short as the umpire signalled a no-ball. Samad made the most of the golden opportunity handed as he smoked it over the bowler's head for a six and hand Sunrisers Hyderabad a record chase in IPL in Jaipur. Moments after the win, David Warner posted an eye-catching tweet on his former franchise SRH which set the internet ablaze. David Warner reacts to SRH's win against RR

It was a crazy chase from SRH indeed from the perspective that Rajasthan had set a colossal target of 215 in their home ground and how the visitors have had their season so far. The chase began with SRH's impact sub Anmolpreet Singh smashing some big shots in the powerplay. His 25-ball knock of 33 eventually ended in the penultimate ball of the powerplay. Young Abhishek Sharma then took over the charge along with Rahul Tripathi as the pair stitched a 65-run stand before the latter found support from Heinrich Klaasen in a 41-run partnership.

Sharma's 34-ball 55, laced with five boundaries and two maximums, did keep SRH in the chase, but with Yuzvendra Chahal having an impact on SRH' middle-order line-up, the chase kept getting stiffer. Aiden Markram fell as Chahal's fourth victim on the night, going back for just 6 off 5.

With the end of Chahal's brilliant 4 for 29, SRH were five down for 174 at the start of the penultimate over in the chase. 40 was required in the last two overs. Most considered RR as winners in the match, which could have pushed them to the third spot in the points table. But SRH had one last card to play.

Glenn Phillips, who had so far been warming the bench with SRH trusting Harry Brook with his skills, came out all guns blazing. In the 19th over, he smashed a hat-trick of sixes and then a boundary in what was a blazing and match-turning cameo knock, he single-handedly reduced the equation to 17 off the last over. And although Phillips had departed in the 19th over, Samad held his nerves to complete a record chase for SRH.

After the game, Warner took to Twitter to hail his former team and Phillips for his match-winning knock as he said: “How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers.”

Phillips was later handed the Player of the Match award for his efforts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON