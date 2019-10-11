Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to slam 7 double hundreds

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:14 IST

India captain Virat Kohli continued to pepper the record books as he reached his double hundred on Day 2 of the second Test match against South Africa on Friday. Kohli’s double ton in Pune which was the 7th of his Test career took him to the fourth spot in the list of most of number double centurions. He equalled Wally Hammond and Mahela Jawardena’s tally of 7 double hundreds. Only Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brain Lara (9) have more double tons than Virat Kohli. Kohli is also the first Indian to hit 7 double hundreds. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who had 6 double hundreds to their names.

Kohli, who already held the record for most double hundreds in Test cricket as captain, brought up his milestone in the 146th over of India’s innings.

With that Kohli also notched up 7000 Test runs to become the joint fourth fastest to the milestone along with Gary Sobers and Kumar Sangakkara. All of them had taken 138 innings to reach 7000 Test runs.

Earlier, Kohli crossed 150-run mark nine times as India skipper, one more than Bradman, who had achieved the feat eight times in his illustrious career. Australia’s Michael Clarke, Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies’ Brian Lara and South Africa’s Graeme Smith are joint third, having achieved 150 plus scores as captain seven times.

Kohli also equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by scoring the most number of centuries as Test captain.

Both Kohli and Ponting now has a record 19 hundreds as a Test captain.

Kohli, who hit his overall 26th Test hundred on Friday, is joint second, while former South Africa captain Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit.

This is Kohli’s first hundred of this year, having scored two fifties in the eight innings that he has played in 2019.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 15:06 IST