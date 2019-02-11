Virat Kohli best leader of men, but...: Shane Warne passes verdict on Kohli’s captaincy

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne believes Virat Kohli is a great leader of men, but tactically he is behind Tim Paine and Kane Williamson. Warne, however, said that he was a big fan of Kohli, but there was a difference between “captaincy, tactics and the leader of the team”.

“I think he is the best leader of the team at the moment. There is a difference between captaincy, tactics and the leader of the team. I am a huge Virat Kohli fan. I think he is great for the game of cricket. He leads his team so well. Tactically it’s very hard to split. I think Tim Paine, Kane Williamson from New Zealand are very good tactically as well. So I think it’s very hard to say if there are any standout captains but I would say the best leader of men at the moment is definitely Virat Kohli,” Warne told NDTV.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni has done a lot for team India, says Vijay Shankar

Picking India and England as the two favourites for the World Cup, Warne underlined the value of MS Dhoni to this side. He believed India needed the experience of the former captain in crunch moments.

“MS Dhoni for me is in the side. For me, he can bat at number four, five, six depending on any situation. So he is definitely the wicket-keeper for me in the team. You need that experience in the squad to win a World Cup. You need your big players to perform well and if India are going to win the World Cup they need Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni to perform as well as guys like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah need to perform really well, “ Warne added.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 09:27 IST