Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, Yuzvendra Chahal get into the groove ahead of IPL 2018

With Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in charge of their reins, Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) have been one of the most followed teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for many years.

Though the RCB fans will have to wait till April 8 to see Kohli’s batting exploits against Kolkata Knight Riders in the team’s tournament opener, for now they can feel happy by seeing his impeccable dancing skills in a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

The 12-second video, which was posted by Kohli’s RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on Twitter on Tuesday, shows the Indian skipper grooving his body during the shooting of a promotional video. Kohli was accompanied by RCB’s new overseas import Brendon McCullum and leg spinner Chahal as well.

Despite being a strong team, RCB have never won an IPL trophy so far. The team had a forgettable opening season in 2008 when it finished second from the bottom. However, in 2009 RCB played some stupendous cricket and made it the final where they were defeated by Deccan Charges. They performed admirably in the next two seasons too reaching the semifinals in 2010 and finishing as the runners-up for the second time in 2011.

Between 2012 and 2014, the Bangalore-based franchise was not able to progress beyond the league stage. In 2015, they made it to the play-offs, while in the 2016 season, they made it to the final of the tournament for the third time only to come off the second best once again. In 2017, they again failed to make it to the playoffs.

This year, though, hopes are high among the RCB fans with the team having a good mix of young and experienced players. While Kohli will be again the mainstay of their batting, the team is also strengthened by the presence of former New Zealand captain McCullum and South Africa wicketkeeper batsmen Quinton de Kock.

In bowling, the team has some outstanding Indian spinners in the form of Chahal, Washington Sundar, M Ashwin and Pawan Negi.