Watch: Virat Kohli's animated celebration with Rohit Sharma burns the internet during IND vs SL thriller at Asia Cup

Even though Virat Kohli had a forgetful outing with the willow, the talismanic batter of the Indian team remained the talk of the town on social media. Kohli was a livewire on the field during the Super 4 encounter between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Known for wearing his hearts on his sleeves, Kohli greeted Rohit Sharma with a tight hug after the Indian skipper plucked a game-changing catch of Sri Lanka captain - Dasun Shanaka.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka(AFP)

Kohli's grand gesture for Rohit arrived in the 26th over of the Sri Lankan innings. Stationed at the slips, Rohit took a sharp reflex catch of Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka, who was dismissed by spinner Ravindra Jadeja. After watching Rohit take a match-altering catch of Shanaka in the low-scoring thriller, Kohli was ecstatic about how India secured the crucial wicket to restrict Sri Lanka to 99-6 during its unsuccessful chase in Colombo.

ALSO READ: Who is Dunith Wellalage? The conqueror of Kohli, Rohit and Rahul in India's Super 4 clash with Sri Lanka at Asia Cup

Kohli greets Rohit with tight hug

Kohli's animated gestures for Rohit have garnered the attention of fans on the internet. During the Sri Lankan innings, the 34-year-old also shared a group hug with teammates KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Rohit. The former Indian skipper was seemingly impressed with the bowling performance of spinner Kuldeep, who was the wrecker-in-chief for the Men In Blue.

Wellalage's all-round show in vain as Kuldeep stars for India

A bowling masterclass from Kuldeep helped India overcome a brilliant all-round show from Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage. The 20-year-old had bagged a stunning five-wicket haul against India. The former U-19 skipper of the Sri Lankan side remained unbeaten on 42. The Sri Lankan all-rounder ran out of partners as Shanaka's men folded for 172 in match No.10 of the Asia Cup.

Kohli and Rohit script history

Spinner Kuldeep bagged four wickets and leaked 43 runs in India's thrilling 41-run win over Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. With the win over the defending champions, Rohit's Team India has made it to the final of the continental tournament. Earlier in the contest, Kohli and Rohit became the fastest pair to complete 5,000 partnership runs in the 50-over format.

The duo of Rohit and Kohli is the eighth pair of batters to complete 5k runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Kohli and Rohit are also the third Indian duo to achieve the massive feat in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Opener Rohit has also smashed 5k partnership runs in ODIs with Shikhar Dhawan.

