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Virat Kohli can't keep calm, charges on field after RCB get out of jail; Rickelton bangs ball on floor as MI crash out

The IPL 2026 match between the RCB and the Mumbai Indians proved to be a humdinger in Raipur. 

Updated on: May 11, 2026 06:48 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Boy, oh boy. What a Sunday night it was in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, and we all have to thank the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians for giving us possibly the game of the tournament so far. The thrilling encounter went down to the wire with RCB, the defending champions, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat to register a two-wicket win to move to the top of the table. With this loss, the Mumbai Indians were officially eliminated from the playoff race as well.

RCB defeated the Mumbai Indians by two wickets. (PTI)

The fixture had no business going down to the last ball, considering RCB were just asked to chase just 167 in 20 overs. However, Corbin Bosch's inspired four-wicket haul kept the Mumbai Indians in the contest. The match kept swinging one way or the other, and towards the end, it seemed that RCB would seal the deal, but Krunal Pandya's dismissal on 73 in the 18th over once again made the five-time champions Mumbai favourites.

The equation came down to 15 needed off the final over, and youngster Raj Angad Bawa was asked to do the difficult job. The pressure clearly showed on the all-rounder as he dished out one no-ball and four wides. However, the equation was still in Mumbai's favour with RCB needing nine runs for the win off the final three balls with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar in the middle.

Also Read: How Bhuvneshwar Kumar shattered Jasprit Bumrah’s perfect setup as Mahela Jayawardene fumed in dugout

On the other hand, there were completely contrasting emotions on the Mumbai side as wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton threw the ball onto the ground after the franchise failed to register a win and eventually crashed out of the top-four race.

After the win, Bhuvneshwar and Rasikh also hugged each other in the middle, and eventually, the two were surrounded by their teammates. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah looked dejected and shell-shocked.

What happened in the match?

In the match, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket haul restricted the Mumbai Indians to 166/7. Tilak Varma was the top-scorer for the five-time champions as he returned with a 57-run knock.

RCB's chase then got off to a horrendous start as Kohli got out for a duck yet again. The franchise kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Krunal's fighting 73-run knock ensured a win for the defending champions, and this victory helped RCB get to the top of the points table.

 
Ryan Rickelton virat kohli rcb mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli can't keep calm, charges on field after RCB get out of jail; Rickelton bangs ball on floor as MI crash out
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