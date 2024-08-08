Virat Kohli charges towards Asitha Fernando, engages in war of words during India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI but after match…

Virat Kohli ended the Sri Lanka tour on a disappointing note with another low score with the bat as he scored just 20 runs in the series decider on Wednesday. Kohli continued to struggle against spin and became the victim of Dunith Wellalage. The senior star registered strings of low scores - 24, 14, 20 - he got trapped in front of the wicket in all three matches. Virat Kohli engaged in a verbal exchange with Asitha Fernando(X Image)

Kohli also engaged in a verbal exchange with Sri Lanka bowler Asitha Fernando while batting in the third ODI.

Chasing the 249-run target, Kohli opened his account with a lucky boundary through an edge off Fernando's delivery. He defended the third ball when Fernando said something to him on follow through, to which Kohli also reacted and gave him a mouthful while charging towards him at the non-striker end where Rohit Sharma was standing.

However, after the match, all was well between the two cricketers. Kohli and Fernando were seen laughing while shaking hands.

Meanwhile, Kohli's struggles against spinners continued. The former India captain was trapped in front by Wellalage in the 24th over. He failed to read the arm-ball and got plumb. He also made a desperate attempt to save his wicket by opting for DRS, but started walking back to the dressing room the moment he saw the replay on the giant screen.

Riyan Parag only saving grace for India

The only saving grace for India in the third ODI was the bowling of debutant Riyan Parag. The young all-rounder took 3 for 54 on debut, but Sri Lanka still managed a competitive 248 for 7, riding on Avishka Fernando's composed 96 and Kusal Mendis's well-compiled 59.

Bowling his off-breaks, Riyan denied Fernando a well-deserved century. His 102-ball innings had nine fours and two sixes.

Fernando added 89 runs for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka (45) and another 82 for the second wicket with Mendis.

Chasing a 249-run target, India started strong with Rohit Sharma hitting important boundaries but crumbled against Sri Lankan spinners as Dunith Wellalage (5.1-0-27-5) spun his web and claimed crucial wickets of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. India were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs with skipper Rohit (35) and Washington Sundar (30) waging lone battles.

This was Sri Lanka's first ODI series victory against India in 27 years. They won the three-match series 2-0 – the first match was a tie.