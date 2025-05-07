Virat Kohli claps back at Yuvraj Singh, Amit Mishra's 'fame changed him' claim: 'I never behaved differently because...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli subtly hit back at veteran India cricketers Amit Mishra and Yuvraj Singh, who not long ago claimed that fame and captaincy had changed the 36-year-old. Kohli's comment came amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in the recently released RCB podcast. Virat Kohli reacted to Yuvraj Singh, Amit Mishra's 'fame changed him' claim

During the podcast, which was released on Tuesday, in RCB's official social-media page, host Mayanti Langer asked Kohli about his friend circle, how it has changed and whether he is the same person with them like he was 20 years back. The former India captain then revealed his recent interactions with former Under-19 teammates Tanmay Srivastava and Ajitesh Argal, who now serve as IPL umpires. It was during this response that Kohli subtly clapped back at Mishra and Yuvraj's old statement.

"I've never behaved differently with them because I don't feel differently myself. I'm pretty much the same with everyone I meet. I recently caught up with a couple of my Under-19 teammates — Tanmay Srivastava and Ajitesh Argal — both of whom are now umpires in the IPL. We shared a lot of memories. I also met Yomi (Yomahesh) recently in Chennai. I played a lot of cricket with him. So, things stay exactly the same," Kohli said.

What had Yuvraj Singh and Amit Mishra said about Virat Kohli?

In July last year, Mishra, speaking to YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his show, drew comparisons between Kohli and Rohit Sharma's nature. It was then that the veteran leg-spinner claimed Kohli had changed a lot from how he was in his early days.

"I won't lie. As a cricketer, I respect him a lot, but I don't share the same equation with him as I used to. Why does Virat have less friends? His and Rohit's natures are different. I'll tell you the best thing about Rohit. When I met him the first day and when I meet him today, he is the same person. So will you relate to him more or with someone who changes according to situation?" Mishra said.

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose. I was never one of those. I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat Samosas, when he needed Pizza every night. But there is a huge difference in the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli, the captain. Whenever he meets me, he is very respectful, but it's obviously not the same anymore," Mishra added.

Yuvraj's comment came back in 2023 in the TRS Podcast. He was asked if he remains in touch with his 2011 World Cup-winning teammate, but the India legend revealed he hasn't talked to Kohli recently as the latter is very busy.

I don't disturb him as he is busy. Young Virat Kohli's name was Cheeku. Today's Cheeku is Virat Kohli, there's a big difference," he said.