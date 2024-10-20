Kohli convinces flustered Rohit Sharma to take DRS after no response from teammates; decision leaves IND alive in match

After a cautious passage of play through the second half of the morning session in Day 5 in Bengaluru, which experienced a delayed start owing to rain and wet outfield at the Chinnaswamy ground, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a second wicket for India to keep the hosts alive in the contest, but much to the courtesy of former captain Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli successfully convinced Rohit Sharma to take DRS

It happened in the third ball of the 13th over of the innings when Bumrah, bowling round the wicket to left-hander Devon Conway, dished out a length ball outside off and angled it in. The New Zealand opener looked to play inside the line and drift the ball towards the leg side, but the delivery held its line and struck him plumb on the backfoot in line with the off stump.

Bumrah broke into a loud appeal, but on-field umpire Michael Gough signalled it not out, leaving the fast bowler to immediately turn towards captain Rohit Sharma to opt for the DRS. But Rohit was left confused after no response from the wicketkeeper or the fielders in the slip cordon, and just when he was about to dent Bumrah, Kohli came sprinting in and seemed enthusiastic about the appeal. He then convinced Rohit repeatedly, before the captain made the 'T' gesture towards the umpire.

Kohli's decision proved to be right as India picked up a second wicket to keep themselves alive in the game.

Bumrah's stunner to Tom Latham

India made an impactful start to the day after Bumrah dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the last ball of the first over of Day 5, amid an array of 13 dot balls which left the visiting side on their toes as they chase 107 under the gloomy Bengaluru sky in search of their maiden victory on Indian soil after 36 years.

Bumrah dished out a length ball on off-stump, which came back in sharply. Latham looked to fend it for the line, but it beat the inside edge and struck plumb on the front foot in line with the middle stump. On-field umpire Michael Gough did not hesitate and signalled it out after India broke into a loud appeal, leaving the New Zealand batter to walk back to the pavilion having scored a six-ball duck.