Virat Kohli reaches huge milestone, becomes first player to score 3000 runs in T20Is
- India vs England: Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off just 49 deliveries to help India level the five-match series at 1-1. He hit five boundaries and three sixes in his knock.
Virat Kohli on Sunday did what he does best, anchoring a chase and taking India home in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad. As he hit the winning runs, he became the first batsman to score 3000 runs in T20 internationals. Walking out to bat with India rocked early at 0/1, Kohli forged a fifty-run stand with debutant Ishan Kishan to bring India back in the game. Kohli hit the winning runs with a six, which took him to the landmark.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off just 49 deliveries to help India level the five-match series at 1-1. He hit five boundaries and three sixes in his knock. Kohli's return to run-scoring form is crucial for the hosts. He was dismissed for a duck in the first match of the series.
India vs England - 2nd T20I - HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian captain is right on top of the run-scoring chart in T20 internationals, with 3001 runs from 87 matches at an average of 50.86. He is followed by New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill, who has 2839 runs from 99 games at an average of 32.36. At No. 3 is Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma, with 2773 runs.
Kohli had a rather underwhelming Test series against England and he would want to change that in the limited-overs leg against the 'Three Lions'. He is tied with Ricky Ponting for the record of most centuries by a captain in international cricket and would love to make the record his own by slamming a ton in the remaining three T20Is. It is a format where he still doesn't have a century in international cricket.
ALSO READ: 2nd T20I - Kohli, Kishan fifties help India level series
T20 is a format where batsmen are judged primarily on their strike-rate and not average. Because of the short length of the matches, most batsmen don't get to spend a lot of time in the middle and hence averages don't make the most attractive readings. But one man has changed that perception. Indian captain Virat Kohli's T20I average mirrors that of his ODI and Test ones and he continues to be the only cricketer to average above 50 in all three formats.
Kohli might not be the biggest hitter of the ball in T20Is but his consistency is outstanding. He is deservingly the highest run-getter in the format globally, and continues to be involved in a close fight with Rohit. New Zealand's Guptill too has been a big force in the format. But Rohit - who has four centuries in the format which is a world record - and Guptill - whose average is just above 32 - have played far more T20I innings than Kohli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched
- The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors
- The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'
- The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell
- The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'
- Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England
- Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He believes in sixes, not fours': Raja delighted with Kishan's fifty on debut
- India vs England: Ramiz Raja was enthralled watching Ishan Kishan bat, believing India did the right thing handing debuts to proven IPL performers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana: Congratulatory messages pour in for the couple
- Ever since Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave from India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, rumours about his marriage began to do multiple rounds across all social media platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have begun a new journey together': Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics
- Before the fourth Test against England, Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's massive for cricket and Chennai': Ngidi on being overwhelmed by MSD's aura
- IPL 2021: Lungi Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in 2018 under MS Dhoni, revealed how he was blown away by the skipper's aura, one that literally gave him goosebumps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More money doesn't mean ball suddenly swings more or wicket is greener: Cummins
- IPL 2021: Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.50 crore at the 2020 IPL auction, admitted he felt the weight of the hefty price tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To beat India in their own backyard is a massive achievement': Graeme Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox