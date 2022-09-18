Virat Kohli debuts new haircut as ex-India captain arrives in Mohali for 1st T20I vs Australia - Watch

After rediscovering his swagger in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, batting maestro Virat Kohli made his presence felt in Mohali as the former Indian skipper touched down Punjab for the white-ball series against Australia on Saturday. Kohli was escorted by police officers and security personnel at the airport. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Kohli-starrer Team India will play three T20Is against visitors Australia.

Confirming Kohli's arrival in Mohali for the 1st T20I, the social media handle of the Punjab Cricket Association shared a video of the ace cricketer on Twitter. "Look who's here. Welcome @imVkohli to the city beautiful," PCA Cricket captioned its post on the microblogging site. The post soon became the talk of the town on social media.

ALSO READ: 'Imagine if Rohit wasn't captain. How he would have felt?': Gambhir's fiery attack on Rahul's critics after Kohli's ton

Kohli also flaunted his new hairstyle ahead of the T20I series between India and Australia. Earlier, pictures of Kohli sporting his new hairstyle became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game. The photos were originally shared by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani on Instagram. One of the most popular athletes on social media, Kohli recently completed 50 million followers on Twitter.

The former Indian skipper is also the most followed cricketer on Instagram. The 33-year-old has over 200 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform. On the work front, Kohli is all set to lead the batting charge of Rohit-led Team India in the Australia series.

Kohli ended his 1020-day century drought in India’s previous T20I match against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli smashed a plethora of records by notching up his 71st international century. Kohli scored 122 off 61 balls in India's 101-run win over Afghanistan. Kohli has amassed 3583 runs in 104 T20I matches for Team India. India will meet Australia in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON