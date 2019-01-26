Virat Kohli describes his fanboy moment with Roger Federer - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli described his fanboy moment with tennis great Roger Federer in an interview with bcci.tv. Kohli met Federer at the Australian Open after the three-match ODI series Down Under. The Delhi batsman said that he was amazed to know that Federer remembered him.

DO NOT MISS: @imVkohli speaks about his fondness for Kiwi land, the simple things he loves to do off the field and his memorable meeting with tennis legend @rogerfederer at the @AustralianOpen 🎾😎👌



Full Video 👉👉👉 https://t.co/wnEBzUBkOJ pic.twitter.com/ueqrfAPPDx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019

“Well, amazing, I have met him (Federer) a couple of times earlier as well. He told me that he met me in Sydney a few years back. The fact that he remembered was like - wow! He told me that he met me in Sydney few years back when he played an exhibition game,” Kohli said.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand: 2nd ODI report card – Rohit scores big, Kuldeep shows his charm

The Indian captain picked Federer’s brains about his preparation and thoughts about tennis.

“For me, I mean, I can’t explain that feeling. I have seen him play since I was a child and he’s a great, great man not just a great tennis player. And he kept asking questions, I was like he’s asking me questions? I could speak to him about mindset, how he prepares, what he thinks about his sport,” said Kohli.

Virat Kohli couldn’t have asked for a better tour of Australia. India drew the T20I series and then won the Test and ODI series. India registered their first-ever Test series win in Australia on this tour.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 19:02 IST