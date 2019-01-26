 Virat Kohli describes his fanboy moment with Roger Federer - Watch
Virat Kohli describes his fanboy moment with Roger Federer - Watch

Virat Kohli met Federer at the Australian Open after the three-match ODI series Down Under. The Delhi batsman said that he was amazed to know that Federer remembered him.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, left, and his wife Anushka Sharma pose for a photo with Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open.(AP)

India skipper Virat Kohli described his fanboy moment with tennis great Roger Federer in an interview with bcci.tv. Kohli met Federer at the Australian Open after the three-match ODI series Down Under. The Delhi batsman said that he was amazed to know that Federer remembered him.

“Well, amazing, I have met him (Federer) a couple of times earlier as well. He told me that he met me in Sydney a few years back. The fact that he remembered was like - wow! He told me that he met me in Sydney few years back when he played an exhibition game,” Kohli said.

The Indian captain picked Federer’s brains about his preparation and thoughts about tennis.

“For me, I mean, I can’t explain that feeling. I have seen him play since I was a child and he’s a great, great man not just a great tennis player. And he kept asking questions, I was like he’s asking me questions? I could speak to him about mindset, how he prepares, what he thinks about his sport,” said Kohli.

Virat Kohli couldn’t have asked for a better tour of Australia. India drew the T20I series and then won the Test and ODI series. India registered their first-ever Test series win in Australia on this tour.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 19:02 IST

