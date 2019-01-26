India vs New Zealand: 2nd ODI report card – Rohit scores big, Kuldeep shows his charm

The Indian team put up another strong performance in the second ODI against New Zealand to go 2-0 up in the five-match series in Mount Maunganui on Friday. The visitors won the match by 90 runs after defending a total of 324/4.

Here’s a look at the performance of all the Indian team members in the second ODI.

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Rohit Sharma showed his class in the second ODI with an innings of 87 runs from 96 balls. The opening batsman set the tone for the Indian batting line-up by playing out almost 30 overs. The Mumbai batsman struck nine boundaries and three sixes during his knock. Rohit Sharma, who has been inconsistent in the recent matches, would certainly look to continue his form in the rest of the series.

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Shikhar Dhawan continued his good touch from the first ODI and helped Rohit Sharma lay a perfect platform for the team. The Delhi batsman scored 66 runs off 67 balls, which had nine boundaries. Dhawan strung a partnership of 154 runs with Rohit Sharma. This was their 14th century opening stand.

Virat Kohli – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Virat Kohli played out another forty-plus innings, but couldn’t convert it into a big one. The Indian captain usually goes on to get a big score if he gets a start, but that hasn’t happened in his last three ODIs. However, Kohli maintained the tempo after Dhawan and Rohit’s departure, which helped MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu to propel India’s score over 320.

Ambati Rayudu – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Ambati Rayudu backed his captain’s decision to play him at number four with a 49-ball 47-run innings. Rayudu shared two crucial stands in the match. First, the Andhra Pradesh batsman and Kohli put up a partnership of 64 runs and then he strung a 35-run stand with MS Dhoni. Rayudu struck three boundaries and one six.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

MS Dhoni has been criticized for batting at a slow strike-rate in the last couple of years, but in this match, Dhoni showed that he still has the capability to bat at a strike-rate of 145.45. Dhoni, who smashed five boundaries and one six, scored 48 runs from 33 balls.

Kedar Jadhav – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Kedar Jadhav played the finisher’s role perfectly with a cameo of 22 runs from 10 balls. He strung a crucial 53-run partnership with MS Dhoni, which helped India reach an excellent total. Jadhav slammed three boundaries and one six in his unbeaten innings. He also contributed with the ball, picking up the big wicket of Ross Taylor.

Vijay Shankar – Rating 2/10, Verdict: Very Poor

Vijay Shankar didn’t have the best of the matches in the second ODI. The all-rounder didn’t get a chance to bat and then bowled only two overs during New Zealand’s chase. Shankar conceded 17 runs and thereafter Kohli decided to give Jadhav more overs. The part-time spinner bowled six overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting better and better with every match. The speedster put up a great performance with figures of 2/42. Bhuvneshwar produced an early wicket for the visitors when he dismissed Martin Guptill and then came back later to remove Doug Bracewell. When Jasprit Bumrah makes a comeback, the duo will form a potent force.

Kuldeep Yadav – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Kuldeep Yadav was at his best once again, returning with figures of 4/45. The chinaman bowler ripped through the New Zealand batting order, taking the wickets of Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme. He recorded an excellent economy rate of 4.50. The Kiwis are finding it difficult to read Kuldeep Yadav’s deliveries.

Mohammed Shami – Rating 5/10, Verdict: Average

Mohammed Shami went off the boil just a little bit in this second one-day international. The fast bowler conceded 43 runs in his six overs, but picked up the big wicket of Kane Williamson. The fast bowler is seen as a potential third seamer for the Indian team in the World Cup. He will certainly look to get his rhythm back in the next match.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Yuzvendra Chahal continued to form a vital partnership with Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs. The leg-spinner returned with good figures of 2/52. He dismissed the opening batsman Colin Munro in the 15th over, after he got a start and then wrapped up the match with the wicket of Lockie Ferguson in the 41st over.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 17:45 IST