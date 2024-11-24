Mumbai, Legendary Kapil Dev said Virat Kohli doesn’t have anything to prove and his contribution is “unparalleled” after the Indian batting star made his 30th Test hundred against Australia in the ongoing first Test at Perth on Sunday. Virat Kohli doesn’t have anything to prove, his contribution is unparalleled: Kapil Dev

Kohli joined young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal in rewriting record books as they put Australia to swords on the third day of the Test with their respective tons powering India to a huge 533-run lead.

Kohli also surpassed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for hitting most centuries by an Indian batter with his seventh ton Down Under.

“People who have to criticise will criticise. If a big player takes a lot of time to bounce back, media's job is that,” Kapil told PTI at the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagle Golf Championship.

“One has to see his ability and talent. He's a big, big player. He doesn't have to prove anybody, prove me or prove media.”

“What he's done for cricket is amazing. We should all say, well done . if he doesn't get too many runs, it’s okay. But what he's given to cricket is unparalleled,” Kapil added.

Kapil said he was happy to see the mix of young and senior Indian batters making their mark.

“I don't like to compare. I just want to see our youngsters coming out and playing well. The new records are going to be made. it’s important the youngsters to come out and take the responsibility, represent the country and perform better,” he said.

“Don't compare any player with anybody. It's unfair, different conditions, different eras. Today's youth are far more intelligent. They are much more ruthless and they have much more confidence,” he said, referring to Jaiswal.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said Indian cricket “is in the right place” as new players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy have also made a good beginning.

“I just want to say it's great to see the youngsters coming out and expressing themselves. It's good, Indian cricket is the right place,” he said.

Kapil also praised Jasprit Bumrah for leading India’s fight from the front in the Perth Test and said the visitors have so far performed beyond expectations.

Bumrah, the stand-in captain for the Perth Test, led the team’s charge towards a vital 46-run lead in the first innings returning 5 for 30, as Australia were bowled out for a mere 104.

Bumrah’s 11th five-for in Test cricket was also his seventh in SENA , which put him at par with Kapil for most five-wicket hauls in these nations.

“Special congratulations must be given to Bumrah because it is very rare that bowlers are chosen as captains and it feels very good to see him lead the way he has done,” Kapil told the media.

Kapil lauded Bumrah for bringing fast bowling back into the discussions in the country.

“I need not say anything — his records show . He is the top bowler in the world, what else do we need?” he said.

“I hadn’t thought before that a fast bowler would be discussed so much in India but that is happening today and I feel happy and proud about that,” he added.

Kapil said India’s performance was contrary to the exceptions given the team was recently trounced 0-3 by New Zealand at home.

“The team is playing really well. They should win the first Test, positive thinking should always be there,” he said.

“It wasn’t expected that the team would play so well after the New Zealand series. You feel angry when they play badly but also love when they do well,” he said.

“It is for all, it is a team game. One player has done the job today for the team and tomorrow there would be someone else.”

