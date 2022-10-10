Virat Kohli drops epic reaction after Ronaldo reaches another massive landmark in Manchester United vs Everton clash

Portuguese goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history by scoring the all-important winning goal in Manchester United's away meeting against Everton on matchday 10 of the English Premier League (EPL) at Goodison Park on Sunday. Ronaldo etched his name in the history books by ending his long wait for goal No. 700 in club football. Joining the sports fraternity in congratulating Ronaldo on achieving a monumental feat, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded the charismatic forward of Manchester United on social media.

Taking to Instagram after rewriting history in the ongoing season of the English Premier League (EPL), Ronaldo shared a special post for the fans and followers of Manchester United after the Red Devils outclassed Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park. "Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! #WeStandUnited," Ronaldo wrote. Reacting to Ronaldo's post on Instagram, Kohli showered praise on the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar for scoring goal No. 700 in club football. "The GOAT #700," Kohli hailed Ronaldo on the Facebook-owned platform.

Former Indian skipper Kohli enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The most followed cricketer on social media, batting icon Kohli has over 216 million followers on Instagram. Portugal captain Ronaldo is the most followed celebrity on Instagram. Nicknamed CR7, Ronaldo has over 485 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

On the work front, batting maestro Kohli is gearing up for the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20 in Australia. Returning back to scoring ways ahead of the showpiece event, the 33-year-old played a crucial role in Team India's first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home. Run-machine Kohli was rested for Team India's practice match against Western Australia XI at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth on Monday. Team India will also play warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand in the build-up to the ICC World T20 2022. Kohli-starrer Team India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup opener on October 23.

