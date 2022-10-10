Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli drops epic reaction after Ronaldo reaches another massive landmark in Manchester United vs Everton clash

Virat Kohli drops epic reaction after Ronaldo reaches another massive landmark in Manchester United vs Everton clash

cricket
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:13 PM IST

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star scored a landmark goal against Everton in the English Premier League (EPL).

Here's how Virat Kohli hailed goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo(AP/ Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Portuguese goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history by scoring the all-important winning goal in Manchester United's away meeting against Everton on matchday 10 of the English Premier League (EPL) at Goodison Park on Sunday. Ronaldo etched his name in the history books by ending his long wait for goal No. 700 in club football. Joining the sports fraternity in congratulating Ronaldo on achieving a monumental feat, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded the charismatic forward of Manchester United on social media.

Taking to Instagram after rewriting history in the ongoing season of the English Premier League (EPL), Ronaldo shared a special post for the fans and followers of Manchester United after the Red Devils outclassed Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park. "Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! #WeStandUnited," Ronaldo wrote. Reacting to Ronaldo's post on Instagram, Kohli showered praise on the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar for scoring goal No. 700 in club football. "The GOAT #700," Kohli hailed Ronaldo on the Facebook-owned platform.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli's gesture minutes before India vs Western Australia warm-up match takes internet by storm

Former Indian skipper Kohli enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The most followed cricketer on social media, batting icon Kohli has over 216 million followers on Instagram. Portugal captain Ronaldo is the most followed celebrity on Instagram. Nicknamed CR7, Ronaldo has over 485 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

On the work front, batting maestro Kohli is gearing up for the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20 in Australia. Returning back to scoring ways ahead of the showpiece event, the 33-year-old played a crucial role in Team India's first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home. Run-machine Kohli was rested for Team India's practice match against Western Australia XI at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth on Monday. Team India will also play warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand in the build-up to the ICC World T20 2022. Kohli-starrer Team India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup opener on October 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
cristiano ronaldo virat kohli t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP