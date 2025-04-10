Virat Kohli embarrassed as he watches footage of his younger self pass comment on Chris Gayle: 'Ghalat fehmi dekh lo...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, brutally mocked himself after watching his old interview from IPL 2011. The 36-year-old was left in uncontrollable laughter, watching his younger self's acceptance speech on collecting the Player of the Match award after RCB's win against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) 14 years back. Virat Kohli mocked himself watching his old IPL clip

Four years since his debut in the IPL, in that game more famous for Brendon McCullum's thundering 158, Kohli won his first Player of the Match award in front of his home crowd in Delhi. The then 22-year-old smashed eight boundaries and two sixes in his 38-ball 56 as RCB chased down the target of 162 with three balls to spare against the Daredevils.

At the post-match conference, Kohli talked about how he took over the aggressor role in his 82-run second-wicket stand alongside opener Chris Gayle. He had said: "To be honest, I did not plan to bat like that. But when I started to hit the ball well, I took charge from Chris. That was the plan in the middle so that he could play himself in, and I could go for my shots because I was hitting it well."

'Ghalat fehmi dekh lo...'

In a candid conversation on '18 Calling 18' on JioHotstar, Kohli was shown that exact video of him winning his first POTM award in IPL.

"I don't even know what I said. You guys brought it here from somewhere," he reacted.

Kohli then carefully listened through the video, and upon mentioning Gayle, he burst into laughter. Although he was slightly embarrassed over his post-match statement from 2011, Kohli mocked himself.

"Chris could play himself in? Waah! Ghalat fehmi dekh lo (Look at the misunderstanding)! Since the social media boom, fans have started analysing players' quotes, which has become way too twisted," he added.

Kohli is currently in the midst of the IPL 2025 season, where he continues to ply trade for RCB. In the ongoing season, he scored 164 runs in four innings, with two fifties, at a strike rate of 143.86.