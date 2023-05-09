'Virat Kohli ended IPL 2023 for Jofra Archer': MI fans fume as reactions roll in to England fast bowler's season ending

Jofra Archer's stop-start career with the Mumbai Indians (MI) lurched to yet another obastacle on Tuesday as it was revealed that he will take no further part in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Archer, who has been struggling with injuries for the last couple of years, played only five matches this season picking up two wickets. His last appearance was against the Chennai Super Kings last week.

Jofra Archer played five matches and took two wickets for MI in the 2023 IPL(BCCI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in its statement said that Archer is recovering from a right elbow surgery and that “pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging.” “Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery,” it further said.

The Mumbai Indians fans were not too happy at the news and some of them expressed their anger on social media. MI on paper have two of the most potent fast bowlers in their lineup in Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. However, while Archer managed to play five matches, Bumrah has been ruled out for the season and it is as of yet unclear when he can actually return to regular cricketing action. Last season, it was Archer who had to sit out while Bumrah 14 matches and took 15 wickets, his lowest return since the 2015 season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ECB further said that Archer will return to the UK this week and will work on his rehab with the ECB medical department and his domestic side Sussex County Cricket Club, respectively. Sussex currently being captained in the County Championship by India's Cheteshwar Pujara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON