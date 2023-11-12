Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's iconic World Cup record, climbs to top of 2023 WC run chart

It was another match for India in this World Cup, and it meant another half-century for Virat Kohli. The former captain continued on with his red-hot streak of form, with another fifty in his side's final league stage fixture against Netherlands, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (IND vs NED LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES)

Virat Kohli equalled a World Cup record by Sachin Tendulkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting at no. 3, the veteran clobbered 51 off 56 balls, packed with five fours and a six. In doing so, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 50-plus scores in a single World Cup edition. Sachin registered seven 50-plus knocks in the 2003 World Cup, and hammered 673 runs in total. Meanwhile, Kohli has now got seven 50-plus scores too in this World Cup, and until now has bagged 594 runs.

But Kohli is not the first player to level Sachin's iconic record. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan already achieved the feat at the 2019 World Cup, getting seven 50-plus scores and amassing 606 runs overall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Against Netherlands on Sunday, India initially won the toss and opted to bat. The first innings also saw Rohit Sharma get a half-century, hammering 61 off 54 balls, alongwith eight fours and two sixes. He broke Sourav Ganguly's 20-year-old World Cup record as India's highest run-scoring skipper in a single campaign. Ganguly had collected 465 runs in the 2003 World Cup, in 11 innings and with a high score of 111. He also slammed three centuries. Meanwhile, Rohit has now bagged 503 in nine innings in this World Cup, with a high score of 131. During the ongoing campaign, he also picked up a ton and three half-centuries.

Kohli is currently on top of the run chart at the ongoing World Cup, with 594 runs in nine matches. He is ahead of South African opener Quinton de Kock (591), Rachin Ravindra (565) and Rohit (503). Kohli is third in the list for most hundreds in this campaign, with two tons, behind De Kock (4) and Ravindra (3). Meanwhile, he has the most fifties, smacking five and getting one in 90s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON