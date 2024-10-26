Virat Kohli explodes, smashes water box in anger as ‘umpire’s call' continues his horror run against spin

Saturday has proved to be a nightmare for Team India. The hosts suffered a 113-run defeat against New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, and as a result, India lost a home Test series after a gap of 12 years. Chasing 359 runs on Day 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave Rohit Sharma and co, a glimmer of hope, and as soon as he was joined by Virat Kohli in the middle, fans were expecting the duo to stitch together a match-winning partnership. Virat Kohli fumes after dismissal in 2nd Test vs NZ

Yashasvi and Virat put on 31 runs for the third wicket, but their partnership was cut short, as Yashasvi Jaiswal edged a delivery off Mitchell Santner to first slip. It was then that the hopes of a win relied heavily on Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter was regularly defending deliveries off the backfoot, and eventually it proved to be his downfall.

On the final ball of the 30th over, Kohli was adjudged leg before wicket, and he had to depart after scoring just 12. Mitchell Santner's delivery slided on and it thudded onto the back pad of Kohli's. The batter was struck in front of leg and the on-field umpire quickly raised his finger.

Kohli opted for a review, however, replays showed the ball clipping the leg-stump. The batter was visibly angry, and he was seen uttering something towards the on-field official Richard Illingworth before walking away.

Kohli smashes the water box after his dismissal

A new video has now surfaced, and it shows Kohli letting his frustration out after the dismissal. The 35-year-old was seen hitting his bat on water boxes, which were placed on the sidelines.

The spectators were also seen trying to cheer up Kohli, by calling his dismissal "hard luck."

Talking about the second Test between India and New Zealand, the hosts were bundled out for 245 in the final innings, and the side was unable to chase the target of 359.

Speaking of Kohli, the right-handed batter scored just 18 runs in the entire second Test. In the ongoing series, he has just managed 88 runs, with 70 runs coming in the second innings of the first Test in Bengaluru.

Mitchell Santner took a six-wicket haul in the second innings, and overall, he returned with 13 wickets in the match. Owing to this performance, New Zealand scripted a famous victory.

New Zealand have now won their first overseas series, ever since the World Test Championship (WTC) began in 2019. This is also Kiwis' first Test series win in India.