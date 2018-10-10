Virat Kohli faces Twitter flak after trying to look taller than Karman Kaur Thandi

Indian captain Virat Kohli is someone who generally evokes a lot of positive sentiment on social media. But a recent act of his during an event has led to him facing a lot of flak on the internet. Apparently, Kohli stepped onto a platform to look taller than budding tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi who is 6-ft tall.

The aforementioned incident took place in a promotional event and now, almost a week later, images have appeared on social media and there aren’t too many batting for Kohli.

People are now using the image to highlight how ‘fragile’ male egos are and that they cannot appear shorter than any woman.

You can be anything but the woman can’t be taller than the man.



Such fragile ego.

Such vanity pic.twitter.com/tj0Omypr6g — Sanobar (@SanobarFatma) October 7, 2018

This event was held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra to launch a special edition watch – Tissot Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli 3018 line. Other sporting icons like Satnam Singh, Karman Kaur Thandi, Aadil Bedi, Shivani Kataria, Sachika Kumar Ingale, Jehan Daruwala, Pinky Rani and Manoj Kumar attended the event.

Interestingly, these athletes are all part of the Virat Kohli Foundation and were presented with the special edition watch, when the photo was clicked.

Kohli used the platform even when basketball player Satnam Singh, who is 7 feet 2 inches tall, came forward to receive the watch. He repeated the act when Kamran joined him on the stage. It appears that the cricketer did this so that their wrists could be captured in the same frame. He stepped down from the platform when he was actually presenting the watch to Kamran, but by then the image had been captured and this act did not go down too well with his fans.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 13:14 IST