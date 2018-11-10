Virat Kohli finds support in Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag over ‘leave India’ comment

Virat Kohli’s ‘leave India’ comment has drawn the ire of fans and celebrities from all over the country. Few have called it immature, while others have labelled it disappointing.

However, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has backed the Indian captain and has said that both the fans and the player have equal freedom of speech and expression.

“Fans and Virat have equal freedom of speech. India is a democratic country and everybody has freedom of speech. Even the clarification Virat gave it came because he wanted to clearly state his feelings on the matter,” Zaheer told AajTak.

Former Indian captain Virender Sehwag also believed that everyone has the right to speak their mind and it should not be blown out of proportion.

“Fans have the right to choose their favourite players and so do the players. Only the media blows up incidents like these and creates controversies,” Sehwag said.

Earlier this week, the Indian captain had ignited controversy when he had asked a fan to leave India for not liking Indian players.

“Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then...you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right,” is what Kohli said in the video.

The Indian captain then posted a Tweet in a bid to clarify his earlier statement and said that he’s all for freedom of choice.

“I guess trolling isn’t for me guys, I’ll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how “these Indians” was mentioned in the comment and that’s all. I’m all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all,” Kohli tweeted.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:15 IST