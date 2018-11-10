Doesn’t matter if Australia don’t have Steve Smith, David Warner: Virender Sehwag warns India

After the disappointments in South Africa and England, India’s next big assignment will be the upcoming tour of Australia. There is this belief that the upcoming series will be India’s great chance to win a series down under as the hosts will be without Steven Smith and David Warner which makes their batting order very fragile.

However, former India captain Virender Sehwag does not want the Indians to take the Australians lightly as he believes that the hosts are capable of a good show despite the absence of Smith and Warner.

“Doesn’t matter if they (Australia) don’t have good players like Steve Smith and David Warner. They are playing in their own backyard,” Sehwag told NDTV in an exclusive conversation.

“These players who are coming and playing in Test cricket have already played first-class cricket there. They’ve scored a number of runs. They don’t have much experience if you talk about international matches but they will give a good fight to the Indian team,” he further added.

Sehwag also went on to add that he believes Kohli and his team are capable of winning anywhere and that they have to bat well in the first innings to match Australia.

“I’ve been saying this for last one year that they can win Test series in Australia, England and South Africa. They have to play really well. If they match first innings total with Australia and England, they have a chance to beat them,” he said.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 11:27 IST